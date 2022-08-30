Kabul’s heroes: ‘Everything is fine here,’ Special Forces Staff Sgt. Ryan Knaus wrote a final message to his mother

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the effects of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago this week.

Ryan Christian Nauss walked a mile through Arlington National Cemetery in May 2016, long before he joined the US Army Special Operations Forces. He took the mounds of neatly spaced marble headstones and recited the names of those who had sacrificed for their country.

Five years later he was cremated in the same holy ground.

Staff Sgt. Knoss was 23 years old when he and 12 other American service members died on August 26, 2021. Suicide bombing Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. His mother thought about him every day for the past year.

“Ryan doesn’t give up on me any day,” Paula Knaus Self told Fox News. If she could see him again, she said she would just want to hold him and tell him, “A job well done.”

“He did a good job from his birth to his death,” she said.

Ryan’s enrollment surprised no one. His family had many veterans, including his grandfather World War II .

As early as Paula can remember, her son’s favorite activity was dressing up in camouflage and running around with a walkie talkie in one hand and a toy gun in the other. As he grew up, Ryan and his older brother Tyler Knauss would play army in the fields and woods near their home in Corryton, Tennessee.

“His dream, his heart, his purpose in life was to serve in the armed forces,” Paula said.

Ryan begged his mother to transfer him from private school to Gibbs High School so he could join its junior ROTC program. One afternoon during his senior year of high school, he brought home a recruiter and a piece of paper.

“‘I know I’m not old yet,'” Paula remembers Ryan saying. The recruiter said “You and dad need to sign this so I can get in.”

Then he delivered an ultimatum: “‘This recruiter told me that if you don’t sign it, I have the right to divorce my mother.'”

Paula was scared. Ryan assures her he doesn’t want to do it, but he does to join the army and didn’t want his parents to stop him.

Paula burst out laughing.

“‘Ryan, you were born to be in the armed forces,'” she recalled telling him. “‘We want you to do what you want to do in life.'”

Ryan’s family took him to Washington, DC for his senior trip in May 2016. He had told his parents that he wanted to see the history of his nation. They took monuments and museums on the National Mall. He spent a solemn day at Arlington.

Just days after returning home, he left for basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, then joined the 82nd Airborne Division, specializing in parachute assault operations. He then left for his first mission to Afghanistan as a gunner.

“He won’t talk about some of the things that happened,” Paula said. “When he came back, it was very difficult for him.”

Ryan worked hard to make it into the Special Operations Forces and eventually joined the 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne).

“He gained a lot of confidence in life,” Paula said. “He lit up a room by encouraging the troops. They would talk about it often. And Ryan could see potential in something when others didn’t see enough hope.”

On August 13, 2021, Ryan deployed again to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of US personnel, civilians, and Afghan refugees. His mother married the next day and left for a week’s honeymoon, sending her son occasional photos from the cruise. As the situation overseas seemed more dire, Paula texted more often, sending Ryan scriptures and asking how he was doing.

On August 24, Paula unlocked her phone to see a selfie of Ryan sitting in his truck in Kabul, his hair tucked under a baseball cap and sunglasses shielding his eyes.

“Everything is fine here mom, I love you,” the message read.

That was the last she heard from him.

“I heard there was a bomb, you know, and I heard there were Marines killed,” Paula said. “But no one said anything about the military.”

Ryan’s brother then called their mother.

“He just said the words no parent ever wants to hear,” she said, crying as she recalled the phone call. “Tyler said, ‘Mom, Ryan’s dead.'”

“I couldn’t believe it,” Paula said. “Don’t let your children die before you.”

A year later, Paula is still angry about the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. She describes it as a “defeat”. Lack of policy And leadership, made American service members “sitting ducks” at the airport.

“We should never have people running around the airport trying to get on the wheels of the plane to get out,” Paula said. “The city must not be surrendered until our mission is accomplished.”

In a speech last year after the final US troops left Kabul, President Biden called it “a phenomenal success of this campaign”.

Paula said, “It was not successful if we lost lives, especially if we lost our troops.” “To hear our president say, ‘Hey, that was great,’ is a punch in the gut for every one of us.”

But Paula said the outpouring of support from around the world — cards, emails, posters, drawings and other tributes to her son — meant the world to Ryan’s family.

“It makes a difference to read another card, see another text … open something in the mail and know that someone thought of your child that day,” she said. “I want to reiterate what gratitude we have, the gratitude we have to know that we are not alone.”