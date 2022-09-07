type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT K-pop superstars BLACKPINK to make one stop in Canada...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK to make one stop in Canada on fall tour in Hamilton

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


South Korean hip-hop group BLACKPINK will be performing at the Ontario First Center on November 6 and 7.

Following the release of their second album, Born Pink, the band added Hamilton as the only Canadian stop on the North American leg of the tour.

Members of the BLACKPINK fanbase called BLINKs like Erin Roman are excited about their return to Hamilton.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them live again, and I’m also excited to be part of the energy the fans bring to the concert,” she said.

This four-member girl group, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, will perform at a venue with a capacity of 19,000 people as part of a 14-city, 19-performance tour.

“There is something very unique about K-pop fans and their energy during concerts,” says Roman.

The group was last in Hamilton in 2019.

The video below, uploaded to BlackPinkOfficial Instagram, is taken from this performance.

“I’ve been a fan of theirs ever since they debuted in 2016 with Whistle and BOOMBAYAH,” said Roman.

Since the debut of their first album Square One in 2016, the band’s popularity has grown, with publications such as Bloomberg News calling them “the world’s biggest pop group”.

The group’s YouTube channel has over 80 million subscribers, and their latest music video, Pink Venom, which debuted on August 19, has over 265 million views as of September 7.

On the August 19 episode of Q With Tom Power, Korean film and media professor Michelle Cho, technology and culture writer Alyssa Bereznak, and comedian Andrea Jean joined guest host Talia Schlanger to talk about Pink Venom.

“It’s hard not to love,” Bereznak said, “I’m fascinated by the industry that created them and how they became so popular.

“They’re the biggest female K-pop group in North America,” Cho said. “BLACKPINK is definitely number one in terms of how huge their global fandom is. They have five videos with over five billion views.”

Korean music superstars BTS, an all-male group, played three sold-out concerts in Hamilton in 2018, and eight-member South Korean boy band ATEEZ is also set to perform at the center on December 2.

“I hope the success of the BLACKPINK concert will bring more bands to Hamilton,” said Roman.

Tickets will be pre-sold online on September 13 at 10:00 AM, with a public sale on September 16 at 10:00 AM.

Previous articleRuth Bader Ginsburg collar up for auction with $3,000-$5,000 estimate
Next articleThe Ravens have set the deadline for Lamar Jackson’s contract extension

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics: Massachusetts AG wins Dem primary, Trump favorite gets GOP nomination

Happy Wednesday, OnPolitics readers!The legacy of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will now live...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Doug Gottlieb retracts Freddie Freeman report in wake of lawsuit, says he ‘made a mistake’

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb has retracted his incendiary report about Freddie Freeman's departure from the Atlanta...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

New lawsuit challenges Florida Medicaid’s transgender health care exclusion.

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Afghanistan province reopens girls’ high schools without official approval: report

off Video Afghanistan under Taliban rule is threatening the entire world -...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘Confirmed’ smugglers abandon 4-year-old boy at southern border

closer Video 'Historic' death toll on southern border: Tom Homan Fox News...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

The production company behind Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ has denied responsibility for Halina Hutchins’ death

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

OnPolitics: Massachusetts AG wins Dem primary, Trump favorite gets GOP nomination

Happy Wednesday, OnPolitics readers!The legacy of former President Barack...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Doug Gottlieb retracts Freddie Freeman report in wake of lawsuit, says he ‘made a mistake’

Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb has retracted...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

ENTERTAINMENT

British cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US

Britain's Cineworld Group said on Wednesday it filed...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Andrew Tate has been banned from social media. But its malicious content still reaches young men

Last month, controversial influencer Andrew Tate was banned...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Toronto film and TV industry can connect to green energy through city power grid

The City of Toronto is giving its growing...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Bieber cancels concerts due to health issues

Justin Bieber is canceling the remainder of his...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News