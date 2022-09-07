K-pop superstars BLACKPINK to make one stop in Canada on fall tour in Hamilton

South Korean hip-hop group BLACKPINK will be performing at the Ontario First Center on November 6 and 7.

Following the release of their second album, Born Pink, the band added Hamilton as the only Canadian stop on the North American leg of the tour.

Members of the BLACKPINK fanbase called BLINKs like Erin Roman are excited about their return to Hamilton.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them live again, and I’m also excited to be part of the energy the fans bring to the concert,” she said.

This four-member girl group, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, will perform at a venue with a capacity of 19,000 people as part of a 14-city, 19-performance tour.

“There is something very unique about K-pop fans and their energy during concerts,” says Roman.

The group was last in Hamilton in 2019.

The video below, uploaded to BlackPinkOfficial Instagram, is taken from this performance.

“I’ve been a fan of theirs ever since they debuted in 2016 with Whistle and BOOMBAYAH,” said Roman.

Since the debut of their first album Square One in 2016, the band’s popularity has grown, with publications such as Bloomberg News calling them “the world’s biggest pop group”.

The group’s YouTube channel has over 80 million subscribers, and their latest music video, Pink Venom, which debuted on August 19, has over 265 million views as of September 7.

On the August 19 episode of Q With Tom Power, Korean film and media professor Michelle Cho, technology and culture writer Alyssa Bereznak, and comedian Andrea Jean joined guest host Talia Schlanger to talk about Pink Venom.

“It’s hard not to love,” Bereznak said, “I’m fascinated by the industry that created them and how they became so popular.

“They’re the biggest female K-pop group in North America,” Cho said. “BLACKPINK is definitely number one in terms of how huge their global fandom is. They have five videos with over five billion views.”

Korean music superstars BTS, an all-male group, played three sold-out concerts in Hamilton in 2018, and eight-member South Korean boy band ATEEZ is also set to perform at the center on December 2.

“I hope the success of the BLACKPINK concert will bring more bands to Hamilton,” said Roman.

Tickets will be pre-sold online on September 13 at 10:00 AM, with a public sale on September 16 at 10:00 AM.