Law enforcement in West Virginia’s capital has released the name of a man who was shot by officers after killing a police dog last weekend, identifying him as a man facing an active felony warrant.

Samuel Paul Ronson, 50, was shot and killed by police after officers responded to a call at a home in Charleston at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Charleston police said.

When officers arrived, Ronson fled the home and headed toward Wood Line, Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt said at a news conference Monday. As the officers chased him, Ronson pulled out a gun and shot the police dog dead. According to Hunt, the officers returned fire.

Ronson was pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials said.

Hunt told reporters that Ronson was facing an active felony warrant on charges of malicious wounding and was not allowed to possess a firearm. He said Ronson shot and killed the police dog when he was “within arm’s reach” of two police officers.

“When it all goes down and the gunshots are fired, it’s hard to tell where or who the round was aimed at,” he said.

Axel, a police dog, is one of six working dogs at the police station, Hunt said. The dog was born in the Czech Republic and brought to the department from a kennel in North Carolina in early 2021, Hunt added.

“It’s a tragic, very tragic event because we’ve lost two lives,” he said. “I never want any loss of life in the city of Charleston. Even for family members of the criminal, you know, it’s still somebody’s son, brother, grandson. But for us, your police department, we’ve lost an officer.”

Hunt said the department will submit its full report on the shooting to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.