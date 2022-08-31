Justin Trudeau says Canadians have lost faith in hockey Canada

Warning: This story contains sexual content that may cause concern to readers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Hockey Canada’s leadership has lost the trust of the federal government and Canadians.

Trudeau says the longer it takes leadership to figure this out, the more difficult it will be.

The prime minister made the comments to reporters after Hockey Canada’s board of directors released a statement earlier this week saying he stood by President and CEO Scott Smith and his executive team despite calls for a change in the organization’s leadership.

Interim chairman Andrea Skinner announced her support for the organization’s chief executive in a statement posted Monday on its website.

The statement did not give a reason for the show of support, but said the board is making “continuous efforts to restore Canadians’ confidence in ice hockey and ice hockey in Canada,” including a governance review.

Hockey Canada has come under fire for handling allegations of sexual harassment involving players from the 2003 and 2018 World Junior Teams.

WATCH | Disturbing details emerge:

The man spoke about the alleged sexual abuse of members of the 2003 World Cup hockey team. Warning: This story contains sexual content that may cause concern to readers. Disturbing details have surfaced about alleged gang sexual abuse by some members of the Canadian 2003 World Junior Ice Hockey team. A man who recently gave Halifax police the names of two players who may have been involved says he saw footage of the alleged incident from nearly 20 years ago.

“Real Retribution”

This is the second time Trudeau has called for Hockey Canada to respond to the accusations.

Speaking in Nova Scotia on July 21, Trudeau said that Hockey Canada must pay “a real reckoning” for handling the allegation in 2018 and the subsequent out-of-court settlement with the plaintiff.

The federal government froze Hockey Canada funding after it emerged the organization quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men’s junior team at the Hockey Canada Gala in London, Ontario, including same year.

Several corporate partners of Hockey Canada suspended their support for Hockey Canada after MPs questioned the organization’s leaders during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage about the organization’s response to the alleged attack. The results were evident at the World Junior Championships earlier this month in Edmonton, where the ice and boards at Rogers Place were almost completely free of advertising.

Hockey Canada later stated that members of the 2003 junior team were under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia.