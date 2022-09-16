New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert suffered a painful rib injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Herbert took a shot from pass rusher Mike Danna and injured the quarterback. Clearly in some discomfort, Herbert took a playoff and returned to the game. He was clearly hurt but threw a 35-yard drop to DeAndre Carter to set up the team’s next score.

The young quarterback later found Joshua Palmer for a touchdown pass. The Chargers cut the deficit to three but were unable to recover the ball on an onside kick.

Kansas City won the game 27-24.

Amazon’s Charissa Thompson said Herbert was getting X-rays after the game. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he will learn more about the injury on Friday, according to ESPN.

Herbert’s performance in the final 4 minutes of the game earned him NFL All-World honors. He clearly played through the pain and at one point couldn’t even try to run for fear of getting hit and aggravating his injury.

He finished the game 33-48 with 334 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

The Chargers fall to 1-1 on the season. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 on the year.