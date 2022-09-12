New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Khalil Mack had three sacks in his Chargers debut and Los Angeles beat Las Vegas 24-19 on Sunday, spoiling Josh McDaniels’ first game as Raiders coach.

The game was a rematch of last season’s finale, when Las Vegas won on a field goal in the final seconds of overtime to knock the Chargers out of a playoff spot.

Herbert completed 26 of 34 passes and had a passer rating of 129.4 despite Keenan Allen leaving the first half with a hamstring injury and Mike Williams not making a catch until the fourth quarter.

Derek Carr was 22 of 37 for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off three times. He connected 10 times with former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams, acquired from Green Bay in the offseason. Adams had 141 receiving yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

All three of Herbert’s TDs came to players added in the offseason. Fullback Xander Horvath, a seventh-round pick, and DeAndre Carter scored in the second quarter to give the Chargers a 17-3 halftime lead.

Gerald Everett had an 18-yard TD reception in the third quarter where he hauled Raiders safety Roderick Teimer the final 3 yards into the end zone to make it 24-10.

Carter and Everett each had three catches. Carter had 64 yards and Everett had 54.

Los Angeles has won its last four openers.

The Chargers’ defense also benefited from its new additions. In addition to Mack’s impressive performance, Bryce Callahan jumped a route on a ball intended for Darren Waller for an interception in the fourth quarter.

It was the second time Carr has been picked three times in his nine-year career and first since the 2018 opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Targeted first

Adams was targeted five times and had three receptions for 54 yards on the Raiders’ opening drive. According to Sportradar, he is the third player since at least 2009 to be targeted at least five times on the opening drive of a season.

The drive ended with Daniel Carlson’s 23-yard field goal to tie the game at 3.

Injuries

Raiders: CB Anthony Averett injured his thumb in the first half and did not return. … S Tre’von Moehrig (hip) was injured in the third quarter and did not return. Bolden (hamstring) and WR DJ Turner (ankle) were injured in the second half.

Chargers: Allen had four receptions for 66 yards before his injury. He had a 42-yard catch on a second-quarter drive that ended with Horvath’s 1-yard TD catch that gave the Chargers a 7-3 lead.

Next

Raiders: Host the Chicago Bears next Sunday.

Chargers: Thursday night at Kansas City.