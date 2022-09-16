New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to be in serious pain Thursday night, but it looks like he and the Los Angeles Chargers avoided the worst.

Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday that the quarterback suffered a fractured rib cartilage and is day-to-day.

“Good news is better than his bone being fractured” Staley said of the injuryHerbert can practice next week.

Herbert suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His injury stopped the game, so he had to be pulled out. Although he only missed one game, he was in obvious discomfort the rest of the night.

Justin Herbert played through the pain to keep the Chargers in the game, drawing praise from the NFL world

On one play, Herbert had some open field to gain yards on the ground, but he chose to throw the ball away and avoid further injury. However, he was still able to drive the Chargers down the field, bringing them within one possession of tying or taking the lead. But Dustin Hopkins’ subsequent onside kick failed.

Despite the injury, Herbert had a very impressive stat sheet, completing 33 of his 48 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. But his lone interception in the fourth quarter turned into a 99-yard pick-six that gave Kansas City a lead they would never relinquish.

Chargers backup Chase Daniel handed the ball to Sony Mitchell on his loan snap, but if Herbert needs to miss time, the team will have to rely on Daniel to do a lot more than that.