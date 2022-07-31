New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Justin Bieber He returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on Sunday night for his first performance in nearly two months after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes partial facial paralysis, forced him to cancel a string of shows.

Bieber gave his Italian fans a powerful treat when he tweeted clips of the 28-year-old singer dancing shirtless in the spotlight as he performed songs from his catalog of hits.

This seems to have improved as Bieber updated the stops to include the concerts on his tour website. Europe Before heading to South America in September. He is set to play two shows in South Africa, followed by more than a dozen shows in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand by the end of the year.

After canceling a handful of shows on his Purpose World Tour in June, The “What Do You Mean” singer Last month he revealed on Instagram that he struggles with movements on the right side of his face, including blinking, moving his nostrils or smiling from the right side of his mouth.

He accepted the diagnosis Ramsay Hunt syndromeAnd it will take some time to assess his medical needs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsey Hunt syndrome “occurs when an outbreak of shingles affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.”

It can lead to facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear and is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

“For those who are disappointed that I’m canceling the next shows, I’m physically, obviously, unable to do them,” he said in a video shared shortly after the diagnosis was revealed. “It’s very serious as you can see. I wish it wasn’t like that, but obviously my body is telling me I need to slow down.

“I hope you understand. I will use this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do.”

“I’ll get better, and I will Doing all these facial exercises To get my face back to normal,” he said. “It’s going to be back to normal, it’s just a matter of time. We don’t know how long it will take. It’s going to be okay.”

The Biebers Doctors discovered a blood clot in wife Hayley’s brain earlier this year when she was rushed to hospital with “stroke-like” symptoms.

Hayley, 25, then underwent a patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure to repair a hole in her heart that had gone undetected since birth.

