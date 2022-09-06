type here...
Justin Bieber has suspended the tour to take care of his health

(CNN)Justin Bieber announced on Tuesday that he needs to take a further break from touring in the wake of a health crisis earlier this year.

Singer, who took He suspended his tour in June after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. announced on the story part of His verified Instagram account.
Bieber, who resumed his Justice World Tour In JulyHis note said that after sharing that he had the syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed, he was able to complete the North American leg of his concert tour.

    “After resting and consulting with my doctor, family and team, I traveled to Europe in an attempt to continue the tour,” the statement said. “I did six live shows, but it really affected me.”

