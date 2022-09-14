New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Celebrating a special milestone.

Couple their mark Fourth wedding anniversary On Tuesday, they both took to Instagram to dedicate their heartfelt posts to each other.

“Happy anniversary to my best friend and wife @haileybieber.. Thanks for making me better in every way,” Justin captioned his social media post.

The “Yummy” singer shared a black-and-white selfie of himself and Haley is comfortable Next to someone with their dog as seen in the photo. The pair were all smiles as the two showed off their tattoos and Hayley showed off her large diamond ring.

The 25-year-old model also shared a series of sentimental photos of the star couple.

“Married to you for 4 years. The most beautiful human being I know… the love of my life. Thank you God for you,” Hailey captioned the Instagram post with a heart and champagne cheer emoji.

In the first sweet photo, Justin and Hailey share a kiss on their wedding day, with the model stunning in her off-the-shoulder lace mermaid-style gown with a large veil that reads “Til Death Do Us Part.” The 28-year-old singer held his wife passionately in a black tux.

Two months after getting engaged in June 2018, Bieber and Baldwin secretly married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

A year later, the couple tied the knot in a big, traditional ceremony on September 30, 2019, at Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort in Bluffton, South Carolina — attended by star-studded guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner. , Jaden Smith and more.

Since getting married, Justin and Hailey have been open about their struggles as a couple.

“You owe me a lot of apologies,” he said in a Facebook watch series. “And vice versa. We both made mistakes and when we understand how much God has forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give grace to each other.”