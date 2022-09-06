New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Justin Bieber Justice canceled his world tour to focus on his health.

Bieber, 28, posted the announcement via Instagram for his fans.

“Earlier this year, I spoke publicly about my struggle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed,” he wrote. “As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.”

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an attempt to continue the tour. I performed six live shows, but it really hit me hard. This past weekend, I performed at the Rock Inn. We gave everything we had.”

Justin Bieber to resume Justice Tour after facial paralysis due to Ramsey Hunt syndrome diagnosis

The “Never Say Never” singer revealed that he decided to “take a break” to get some rest because he needs to prioritize his health.

“After getting off the stage, fatigue overcame me and I realized that I need to prioritize my health right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for now. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and recover.”

“I am very proud to present this show and our message of justice to the world,” he concluded. “Thank you for your prayers and support through all of this! I love you all so much!”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Bieber resumed the Justice World Tour on July 31 after canceling his North American tour to rest and recover from his diagnosis.

Bieber Reveals His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome via Instagram on June 10 after canceling multiple concerts. The “Peaches” singer uploaded a video showing him paralyzed on one side of his face.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome “occurs when an outbreak of shingles affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” The virus causes facial paralysis and hearing loss.

“I’ll get better, and I will Doing all these facial exercises To get my face back to normal,” he said at the time. “It’s going to be back to normal, it’s just a matter of time. We don’t know how long it will take. It’s going to be okay.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Bieber’s wife Hailey later gave an update on Justin’s health while promoting her skin care line, Rhode, on “Good Morning America.”

“He’s doing really well,” she said.

“He’s getting better every day. He’s feeling a lot better, and obviously it was pretty scary and random, but he’s absolutely fine. I’m just thankful he’s OK.”