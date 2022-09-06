type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Justin Bieber cancels concerts due to health issues
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Justin Bieber cancels concerts due to health issues

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Justin Bieber is canceling the remainder of his world tour due to ongoing health issues, the singer revealed in an Instagram statement on Tuesday.

This past June, Bieber postponed a number of shows on his World Justice Tour after being diagnosed with: Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS), just hours before taking the stage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

At the time, Bieber’s face was partially paralyzed due to an illness. According to the U.S. National Organization for Rare Diseases, RHS is “a rare neurological disorder characterized by facial paralysis (facial palsy) and a rash that affects the ear or mouth.”

In July, he announced that the tour would continue. But in a statement on Tuesday, Bieber shared that the physical and mental strain during the performance is still too much.

Bieber posted this statement to an Instagram story on Tuesday, sharing that he is canceling the remainder of his tour due to ongoing health issues. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

“After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe to continue the tour,” he wrote. “I did six live shows, but it took a serious toll on me… After I left the stage, exhaustion hit me and I realized that right now I need to make my health a priority.”

Bieber said he plans to rest and recover, and stressed that he “will be fine.”

The remainder of the world tour was, in fairness, planned to be extended through March 2023 with stops in 10 countries.

WATCH | Justin Bieber has RHS. Here’s what it means:

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the rare condition that affects Justin Bieber?

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center neurologist Dr. Matthew Burke sheds light on Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare condition that pop star Justin Bieber has revealed he has experienced since canceling Toronto shows.

Previous articleCalifornia teachers union spies on parents struggling to reopen schools amid Covid, emails show
Next articleA 100% win rate at home against Real Madrid is a 100% win rate at home against Real Madrid.

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

A new COVID booster could be the last thing you need for a year, federal officials say.

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jennifer Lawrence loves being a mother

(CNN)Jennifer Lawrence opens up about being a new mom.Featured in Academy Award Winners October...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Eliza Fletcher Death: Who Is Memphis Suspect Cleotha Abston-Henderson?

off Video Ted Williams: Evidence shows Memphis officials 'undoubtedly' have the right...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Jared Kushner was spotted with a bandage on his neck after a second operation as the family enjoyed a Sunday outing

closer Video Jared Kushner: Trump attack 'not good for our country' Former...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Julia Roberts says George Clooney ‘saved’ her from ‘loneliness and depression’ during filming

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Giants’ Sterling Shepard ‘ready to go’ in Week 1 after impressive recovery from Achilles tear

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

ENTERTAINMENT

Why The Arkells, Tegan and Sara filmed their last video at the Kingsgate Mall in Vancouver

Last week, Vancouver's most beloved mall of the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Friends Remember “Gentle Giant” Pat Stay, Famous Battle Rapper

Friends of renowned Dartmouth, North Carolina battle rapper...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

British Columbian teen wins World Highland Championships in Scotland

The 17-year-old from British Columbia won the World...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

The court closed one of the last independent media outlets in Russia

Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's few remaining independent...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News