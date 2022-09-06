Justin Bieber cancels concerts due to health issues

Justin Bieber is canceling the remainder of his world tour due to ongoing health issues, the singer revealed in an Instagram statement on Tuesday.

This past June, Bieber postponed a number of shows on his World Justice Tour after being diagnosed with: Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS), just hours before taking the stage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

At the time, Bieber’s face was partially paralyzed due to an illness. According to the U.S. National Organization for Rare Diseases, RHS is “a rare neurological disorder characterized by facial paralysis (facial palsy) and a rash that affects the ear or mouth.”

In July, he announced that the tour would continue. But in a statement on Tuesday, Bieber shared that the physical and mental strain during the performance is still too much.

Bieber posted this statement to an Instagram story on Tuesday, sharing that he is canceling the remainder of his tour due to ongoing health issues. (Justin Bieber/Instagram)

“After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe to continue the tour,” he wrote. “I did six live shows, but it took a serious toll on me… After I left the stage, exhaustion hit me and I realized that right now I need to make my health a priority.”

Bieber said he plans to rest and recover, and stressed that he “will be fine.”

The remainder of the world tour was, in fairness, planned to be extended through March 2023 with stops in 10 countries.

WATCH | Justin Bieber has RHS. Here’s what it means: