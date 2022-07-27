Justice Thomas canceled plans to teach at DC Law School

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has backed out of teaching a seminar at George Washington University’s law school in the nation’s capital after student protests and the university’s announcement of support for the conservative judge’s role on campus.

“Justice Thomas has informed GW Law that he is not available to co-teach a constitutional law seminar this fall,” university spokesman Josh Grossman said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Thomas, 74, has been teaching at the private school since 2011. He is scheduled to lead a seminar with Judge Gregory Maggs of the US Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. Maggs once served as a Supreme Court clerk for Thomas.

Thomas was part of a conservative majority that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion in late June.

In the days that followed, thousands of students signed a petition calling for the school to sever ties with Thomas. But the university authorities refused.

Maggs will continue to offer the class, Grossman said.

Thomas’ withdrawal was first reported by campus newspaper GW Hatchet, which obtained an email from Maggs to students informing them of the “sad news” that Thomas would no longer be co-teaching the class.

Thomas did not respond to the court’s public information office for comment.