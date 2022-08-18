Justice Department: Three men indicted in Whitey Bulger’s murder

BOSTON (AP) – Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the slaying of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after Bulger’s murder, raising questions about why the “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protected housing. They were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazleton in October 2018 after being transferred from a prison in Florida where he was serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes. Prosecutors allege that Zias and DiCologero struck Bulger in the head multiple times and caused his death.

The Justice Department charged Zias and DeCologero with complicity to first-degree murder, plus assault with serious bodily injury. Zias faces a separate charge of murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, and McKinnon is charged separately with making false statements to a federal agent.

Advertisement

Zias and DiCologero were identified as suspects shortly after Bulger’s death, according to law enforcement officials at the time, but they have not been charged as the investigation dragged on for years. Family members told the Boston Globe that they were being held in solitary confinement during the investigation.

Gase remains jailed in Hazleton, and DeCologero is being held in another federal prison. McKinnon, who prosecutors say was on federal supervised release when the indictment was handed down, was arrested Thursday in Florida.

Bulger’s family previously sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed employees of the prison system, alleging they failed to protect him. Bulger is the third inmate killed in six months at USP Hazleton, where workers and advocates have long warned of dangerous conditions.

Bulger, who ran a largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and ’80s, served as a rated FBI informant against his gang’s arch-rival in an era when taking down the Mafia was a national priority for the FBI. He later became one of the country’s most wanted fugitives.

Advertisement

A prison employees union official told The Associated Press in 2018 that sending Bulger to the troubled federal penitentiary that housed other New England gangsters would be like giving him a “death sentence.”

A federal law enforcement official told The Associated Press after Bulger’s death that disciplinary problems prompted Bulger’s transfer to USP Hazelton. The official insisted on anonymity because he was not authorized to release details. In February 2018, Bulger threatened an assistant supervisor at a prison in Florida, telling her “your day of reckoning is coming.”

Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 after his FBI handler, John Connolly Jr., warned him that he was about to be indicted. With a $2 million bounty on his head, Bulger became one of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” criminals.

Advertisement

After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger was captured at the age of 81 in Santa Monica, California, where he lived with his longtime girlfriend Catherine Greig in a rent-controlled apartment near the beach.

DiCologero was part of an organized crime gang on the Massachusetts North Shore led by his uncle known as the “DiCologero Crew”.

He was convicted of buying heroin to try to kill a teenage girl his uncle wanted dead because he feared she would “turn the staff over to the police”. The heroin didn’t kill her, so another man broke her neck, dismembered her and buried her remains in the woods, court records say.

Geas acted as a close associate and enforcer of the Mafia, but was not an official “Made” member because he was Greek, not Italian.

Geiss and his brother were sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for their roles in several violent crimes, including the 2003 slaying of Genovese crime family boss Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno in Springfield, Massachusetts. Prosecutors said another mobster ordered the killing of Bruno after he was upset about talking to the FBI.