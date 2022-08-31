Justice Department says Trump’s request for special master will hinder investigation; Evidence of obstruction was found

Justice Department officials told a federal judge late Tuesday that the appointment of a special master to oversee a review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month would hinder a government investigation that has already found evidence of obstruction in classified management. Record

In response to Trump’s request for an independent screener, prosecutors also denied claims that the former president had cooperated with authorities in the months leading up to the August 8 unprecedented search. Justice officials insisted that there were attempts to conceal the records eventually obtained by investigators, and that Trump’s lawyers had barred agents from looking at the contents of boxes inside a storage room in June “to confirm that no documents with classification markings remain.”

Two months later, FBI agents descended on the property where they discovered 11 sets of classified documents from more than 30 boxes removed from the property, according to new government filings.

“The legal issues presented, and the relief requested in the filing, are narrow, despite the broad meritless allegations leveled against the government in the motion,” Justice officials argued, referring to Trump’s request. “Not only does Plaintiff lack standing to raise these claims at this point, but even if his claims were properly raised, Plaintiff would not be entitled to the relief he seeks.”

Justice filings included a photograph showing how investigators found top-secret records, some of them classified in the government’s highest ranks, strewn around a carpeted room, next to boxes of magazines.

While Trump’s lawyers have claimed they engaged in “months of cooperation” before the FBI’s August search, Justice officials offered a detailed and potentially damaging counterpoint on Tuesday.

After serving a May subpoena on Trump’s property, Justice officials said Trump’s lawyers certified in June that they had turned over the last of all documents sought by the government. Among them: 38 documents with classification symbols, including five marked as confidential; 16 documents marked as secret; And 17 documents are marked as top secret.

“There was no explanation as to why the former president’s lawyer did not provide an explanation as to why the boxes of government records… (15 boxes of documents) were produced on the premises nearly five months after the administration ended and almost a year and a half after the administration ended,” according to court filings, which in January showed Mar- The initial phase of the transfer of material from A-Lago to the National Archives was mentioned.

In short order, the judge officials argued that they soon found evidence that there were still more documents left on the property and, equally troubling, that efforts were made to “obstruct” the federal investigation.

“The government has also developed evidence that government records were possibly hidden and removed from (Mar-a-Lago) storage rooms and that efforts were made to obstruct the government’s investigation,” Justice said in the filing.

During the Aug. 8 search, Justice officials said they recovered more than 100 documents with classified markings, more than double the number turned over in June in response to a government subpoena.

“The findings cast serious doubt on the claim … that there was a ‘diligent search’ for records responsive to the grand jury subpoena,” Justice officials argued. “In the storage room alone, FBI agents found 76 documents bearing classification symbols.

“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification marks as ‘laborious discovery’ that had weeks to call into serious question the representations made by counsel and other representatives of the former president” in June when Trump’s lawyers certified that all the records had been turned over to investigators.

The Justice filing comes a day after judges notified a federal judge that a “limited set of material” from documents seized in this month’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate may be protected by attorney-client privilege.

Justice officials said they have completed a review of the information obtained in the search and are addressing any privilege “disputes.”

While Trump’s lawyers have called for the appointment of a special master or a third party to screen the documents for any privileged information, federal authorities said a so-called “privilege review team” has already been assigned to do the same thing. As a result, lawyers said Tuesday that the appointment of a master was “unnecessary” at this time.

Trump’s lawyers called for a hold on document review until a special master was appointed, but US District Judge Allyn Cannon did not grant that request. Cannon, who last week signaled his intention to appoint a document master, has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Thursday at 1 p.m.

The legal dispute is ongoing as a separate federal court in Florida authorized the release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to support an unprecedented search, suggesting that possible “obstructive evidence” could be found on Trump’s property.

Federal investigators also revealed in the affidavit that the initial phase of 15 boxes of documents transferred from Mar-a-Lago to the National Archives and Records Administration in January contained 184 classified documents, some marked “HSC” related to confidential human sources.

The announcement prompted a separate assessment of whether the declassified documents posed a new threat to national security. The judge acknowledged this week that US intelligence officials are in the process of assessing the threat.

In their initial call for a special master, Trump’s lawyers characterized the search in highly political terms and called the government’s search warrant overly broad because it authorized FBI agents to “seize boxes of documents simply because they were physically combined with other items.” comes. within the scope of the warrant.”

The former president’s lawyers also accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of using the criminal justice system to change the political landscape.