Justice Department says documents were “potentially concealed and removed” from Mar-a-Lago to obstruct investigation

The Justice Department says classified documents were “hidden and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to hinder a federal investigation into the search for government records.

The FBI also seized more than 100 classified record-keeping boxes and containers during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and classified documents were found in Trump’s office, according to a filing late Tuesday, which Gives the most detailed chronology ever. The discovery of government secrets sparked months of tense talks between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives.

The filing provides another indication of the vast amount of classified records obtained from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. It shows how investigators conducting a criminal investigation have focused not only on why the records were improperly stored, but also on the question of whether the Trump team deliberately allowed them to continue to leak top secret documents. , and was misled about unlawful presence.

The timeline set by the Justice Department clarified that the extraordinary search at Mar-a-Lago occurred only after other attempts to retrieve the record had failed, and that it was the result of law enforcement suspicions that there was excess inside the property, despite assurances by Trump. The documents remained. Representatives said a “difficult search” had accounted for all of the material.

It also included a photograph of some of the confiscated documents with colored cover sheets indicating their classified status, perhaps as a way to refute the suggestion that whoever packed them at Mar-a-Lago Has or handles them, he can easily fail to appreciate their sensitive nature.

The photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents – some marked with bright yellow borders as “Top Secret // SCI” and one as “Secret // SCI” is marked with a rust-coloured border -out page with white paint, scattered on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago. Next to them is a cardboard box filled with gold-framed photographs, including the cover of Time magazine.

While it contains important new details on the investigation, the Justice Department’s filing does not address a core question that has prompted a public fascination with the investigation — why Trump captured documents after leaving the White House and why he and his Why did the team resist repeated attempts to give them back? In fact, it suggests that the authorities may not have received any reply.

During a June 3 visit by FBI and Justice Department officials to Mar-a-Lago, the document said, “The former president’s attorney provided no explanation as to why boxes of government records, including 38 documents bearing classification markings, were on the premises.” Remained about five months after production of fifteen boxes and about a year and a half after the end of administration. ”

That visit, which came weeks after the Justice Department issued a summons to the records, draws substantial attention to the document and appears to be a major investigative focus.

Although Trump insisted again on Wednesday that he had declassified the documents at Mar-a-Lago, his lawyers did not suggest this during the visit and instead “handled them in a way that suggested believed the documents were classified,” the Justice Department said.

FBI agents who went there to obtain additional material were given “a single Redveld envelope, double-wrapped in tape, containing the documents,” the filing states.

According to the FBI, that envelope contained 38 unique documents with classification markings, including 16 documents marked secret and 17 marked top secret.

The Justice Department says investigators were allowed to tour the storage room, but were not allowed to open or view any of the boxes, “giving the government no opportunity to confirm that any documents containing classification markings Not anymore.”

During that visit, the document says, Trump’s lawyers told investigators that all records from the White House were stored in one location — a Mar-a-Lago storage room — and that “any other records stored in any private There was no office space or other location on the premises and all available boxes were searched.”

After that, however, the department, which had summoned the video footage for the property, “developed evidence that government records had been concealed and removed from the storage room and that attempts were made to obstruct the government’s investigation.” ” The filing does not identify the individuals who may have moved the boxes.

In their August search, agents found classified documents in a storage room as well as in the former president’s office—with three classified documents found not in boxes, but in office desks.

“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered documents with classification markings doubled as a ‘difficult search,’ raising serious questions over representations made in the June 3 certification to the former president’s attorney and other representatives.” for weeks. casts doubts on the extent of cooperation in this matter,” the document said.

It says, “In some cases, additional approval is required before even FBI counter-intelligence personnel and reviewing DOJ attorneys are allowed to review certain documents.”

The investigation began with a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration, which in January recovered 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago, which found 184 documents with classified markings, including top-secret information.

Tuesday night’s filing was intended to oppose the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review documents seized during this month’s search and return some of the seized assets. US District Judge Eileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the case on Thursday.

Cannon said Saturday that it was his “initial intention” to appoint such a person, but he also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.

On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially privileged documents and “identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.” It said Tuesday that a special master was therefore “redundant” and that the presidential records taken from home do not belong to Trump.