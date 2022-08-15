New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Justice Department filed a motion Monday to oppose the release of an affidavit used to justify searches of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“If disclosed, the affidavit could serve as a roadmap for the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and potential course, which could potentially compromise future investigative actions,” the 13-page filing said.

“The fact that this investigation involves highly classified materials further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and further increases the potential for harm if the information is prematurely or improperly disclosed to the public.”

A judge on Friday unsealed a search warrant and property receipt that revealed FBI agents seized nearly 20 boxes of items from Trump’s home, including a set of documents identified as “various classified/TS/SCI documents.” Sensitive compartment information.

“The government has determined that these materials can be released without prejudice to its investigation because the search has already been executed and publicly acknowledged by the former president, and the materials were previously provided to the former president by counsel,” the Justice Department wrote in a Monday filing.

“Disclosure at this time of the affidavit supporting probable cause, to the contrary, would cause substantial and irreparable harm to this ongoing criminal investigation.”

Trump described the raid as an “attack on a political opponent,” saying FBI agents took three of his passports during the raid.

“There has never been a time like this when law enforcement was used to break into the home of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — at a level never seen before. At a very dangerous time,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

The Justice Department said Monday that it does not oppose the release of cover sheets for the warrant and other documents, such as the government’s motion to seal.

Other lawmakers also called for the release of an affidavit and other documents supporting the search warrant from Trump’s home.

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee sent a letter Sunday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Hines, requesting specific intelligence documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., tweeted Monday afternoon that it was “urgent that the Justice Department release an affidavit justifying the raid.”

The issue now goes back to a magistrate judge, who may ask the Trump team if they support the release of the affidavit.

Fox News’ Brooke Syngman and Bill Myers contributed to this report.