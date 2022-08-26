Justice Department issues revised Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Share this article on Facebook.



Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida property earlier this year contained documents with classification markings, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the rationale for a search of the property this month.

The 32-page affidavit, even in its revised form, includes additional details about the ongoing criminal investigation that has brought new legal woes for Trump as he seeks another presidency. to do the ground work. It outlined the amount of sensitive government documents located at Mar-a-Lago and revealed the FBI’s concerns that records were being maintained illegally.

Although the document provides the most important details of the investigation, federal officials also revised important parts of it to protect the identities of witnesses and avoid revealing sensitive investigative tactics.

The FBI submits an affidavit, or affidavit, to a judge in order to obtain a warrant to search Trump’s assets. Affidavits usually contain important information about an investigation, in which agents justify why they want to search a particular property and believe they will find evidence of a possible crime there. is likely to. But affidavits are routinely sealed pending investigations, making the judge’s decision to reveal parts of the verdict all the more striking.

In acknowledgment of the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the department to make public a revised version of the affidavit by Friday. The directive came hours after federal law enforcement officials submitted parts of the affidavit under seal, which they wish to keep secret as their investigation progresses.

The amendments proposed by the Justice Department are broadly considering the sensitivity of the investigation, reducing the likelihood that the document will provide a comprehensive look at the unprecedented discovery or critical insights about the direction of the investigation. Yet a revised affidavit may contain at least some new revelations about the investigation, and is likely to help explain why federal agents spent months trying to recover sensitive government records from Mar-a-Lago. She eventually felt compelled to obtain a search warrant.

Documents previously made public show that the FBI obtained a group of 11 classified documents from the property, including information marked top secret. They also show that federal agents are investigating possible violations of three federal laws, including one that governs the collection, transmission or loss of defense information under the Espionage Act. Other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or deletion of records in federal investigations, and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records.

It’s possible that the affidavit, especially in its unpublished form, could shed light on important unanswered questions, including why sensitive presidential documents — classified documents, among them — were moved to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House. Gaya and why Trump and his representatives did not supply the full tranche of materials to the National Archives and Records Administration despite repeated requests.

It could offer additional details of the back-and-forth between Trump and the FBI, including a subpoena to documents released last spring, as well as a June visit by FBI and Justice Department officials to assess how the material was being stored. ,

The Justice Department had previously opposed media organizations’ pleas to make the affidavit public, saying any disclosures could contain personal information about witnesses and investigative tactics. But Reinhart, acknowledging the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, said last week that he was reluctant to keep the entire document sealed and told federal officials to present him in private what he wanted to do.

In his order Thursday, Reinhart said the department had made compelling arguments to leave sealed wide swaths of the document that, if disclosed, would reveal grand jury information; identification of witnesses and “independent parties”; and details about the “strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods” of the investigation.

But he also said that he is satisfied that “the government has fulfilled its burden of showing that its proposed amendments are narrowly designed to serve the legitimate interests of the government in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and that the whole The least difficult options are to seal the affidavit.”