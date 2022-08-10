type here...
TOP STORIES Justice Department accuses Iranian of plotting to kill John...
TOP STORIES

Justice Department accuses Iranian of plotting to kill John Bolton

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON. On Wednesday, the Justice Department charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with plotting to assassinate John R. Bolton, who was President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Prosecutors said the Iranian offered $300,000 to hire someone to kill Mr. Bolton, a conservative foreign policy expert and hardliner on Iran, in Washington or Maryland.

The ministry’s national security officials said the planned assassination of Mr. Bolton was likely retaliation for the January 2020 assassination by the US military of Qassim Soleimani, the top commander of the Revolutionary Guards, a branch of the Iranian military that is a mainstay for the ruling military and political elite. countries.

Shahram Poursafi, 45, who appears in a criminal case uncovered in federal court in Washington, is not in custody and remains abroad, officials said. If caught and convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for using interstate trading facilities in a conspiracy and another 15 years for trying to provide material support to a transnational assassination plot.

Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for Homeland Security at the Justice Department, said the case “is not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to take revenge on people on US soil, and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every from these efforts.

Mr. Bolton, who has vehemently opposed the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Tehran, clashed repeatedly with Mr. Trump during his tumultuous 17-month tenure as national security adviser. He later wrote a candid book detailing the former president’s impulsive and often haphazard foreign policy inquiries.

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is certain: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists and enemies of the United States,” Mr. Bolton said in a statement released by his office regarding the indictment. “Their radical anti-American goals have not changed; their obligations are worthless; and their global threat is growing.”

Previous articleSuspect denies involvement in killing of four Muslims in Albuquerque
Next articleThe first Tiny Homes Show in Hamilton attracts people who are looking for affordable minimalist living.

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Kobe Bryant crash photo trial begins

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

An elite all-girls school in Nashville now admits anyone who identifies as female

off Video Iowa schools allow children to hide gender identity from their...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ne-Yo Argues Ice-T Lets Wife ‘Squeeze’ Austin’s Butt: ‘Much of a Handful’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely with ‘non-football-related condition’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Here is the global state of Monkeypox: Summer 2022

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 10 Here are...
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

India to launch ‘mix and match’ Covid booster vaccines this week

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 10 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News