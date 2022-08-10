Justice Department accuses Iranian of plotting to kill John Bolton

WASHINGTON. On Wednesday, the Justice Department charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with plotting to assassinate John R. Bolton, who was President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Prosecutors said the Iranian offered $300,000 to hire someone to kill Mr. Bolton, a conservative foreign policy expert and hardliner on Iran, in Washington or Maryland.

The ministry’s national security officials said the planned assassination of Mr. Bolton was likely retaliation for the January 2020 assassination by the US military of Qassim Soleimani, the top commander of the Revolutionary Guards, a branch of the Iranian military that is a mainstay for the ruling military and political elite. countries.