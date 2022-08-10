Justice Department accuses Iranian of plotting to kill John Bolton

WASHINGTON. On Wednesday, the Justice Department charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with plotting to assassinate John R. Bolton, who was President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.
Prosecutors said the Iranian offered $300,000 to hire someone to kill Mr. Bolton, a conservative foreign policy expert and hardliner on Iran, in Washington or Maryland.
The ministry’s national security officials said the planned assassination of Mr. Bolton was likely retaliation for the January 2020 assassination by the US military of Qassim Soleimani, the top commander of the Revolutionary Guards, a branch of the Iranian military that is a mainstay for the ruling military and political elite. countries.
Shahram Poursafi, 45, who appears in a criminal case uncovered in federal court in Washington, is not in custody and remains abroad, officials said. If caught and convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for using interstate trading facilities in a conspiracy and another 15 years for trying to provide material support to a transnational assassination plot.
Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for Homeland Security at the Justice Department, said the case “is not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to take revenge on people on US soil, and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every from these efforts.
Mr. Bolton, who has vehemently opposed the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Tehran, clashed repeatedly with Mr. Trump during his tumultuous 17-month tenure as national security adviser. He later wrote a candid book detailing the former president’s impulsive and often haphazard foreign policy inquiries.
“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is certain: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists and enemies of the United States,” Mr. Bolton said in a statement released by his office regarding the indictment. “Their radical anti-American goals have not changed; their obligations are worthless; and their global threat is growing.”