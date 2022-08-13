New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fans only Model Courtney Clennie She waived extradition Thursday and agreed to return to Florida to face a murder charge for stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife nearly four months ago.

Clenny, 26, was arrested on a warrant in Hawaii on Wednesday and appeared late Thursday in Hilo Circuit Court, where a judge ordered her held without bail for the killing of Christian Obumseli, deputy prosecutor attorney Kelden Waltzen told Fox News Digital.

Waltzen said Clenney, who is being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center, will have to be picked up by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Frank Prieto, a lawyer An Instagram star-turned-assassinLocal police cuffed her while she attended a rehab program for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder on the Big Island.

Authorities announced second-degree murder against Clenny at a press conference Thursday, calling Obumseli a “victim of domestic violence.”

During an argument at their luxury apartment in Miami on April 3, Clenny plunged a 3 ½-inch knife into Obumseli’s chest, puncturing his subclavian artery.

Shortly after the murder, a blood-stained video of Clenny on the balcony of their apartment, handcuffed in a black bra, went viral. Two days later she was seen having drinks with her father in a hotel bar.

Prieto repeatedly called Obumseli an abuser during their two-year relationship and said Clennie acted in self-defense when he killed his lover — a claim initially dismissed by police.

Due to mounting pressure from the victim’s family and their attorney, Larry Handfield, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office opened a new investigation into the tragic murder and concluded that Clenny was the aggressor.

Elevator surveillance video from their building shows Clenny attacking Obumseli on February 21, 2022, repeatedly punching him and pulling his hair, two months before his death.

The volatile couple often fought, and police responded to domestic incidents at the three-bedroom apartment on several occasions, officials said.

More than a year before the alleged murder, Clenny was arrested in Las Vegas for throwing a glass at Obumseli, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

In July 2021, the couple stayed at the five-star Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. They got into an argument in July 2021. Obumseli was sleeping on the coach and Clennie allegedly tried to wake him up at 5am – but he refused, the report says.

She threw a glass at him, which missed his head, and then called security to boot him from the room, according to police.

“Courtney said she had thrown objects such as plates and glasses at him in the past,” the officer wrote in the report. “Courtney said Christian did not hit, spit, push, pull her hair or hurt her.”

She was booked on one count of domestic battery. The outcome of the case was not immediately clear.

Clenny, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, also has a warrant out for her arrest in her hometown. Austin, Texas, after she failed to make a regular court appearance in a DUI case, court records show.

The slain man’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, wrote on Instagram shortly after the killing that Clennie “was treated differently because of her privilege as a rich white woman.”