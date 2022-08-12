Jury selection to begin in October for criminal trial of Trump organization

Enlarge this image toggle signature John Mincillo/AP

John Mincillo/AP

NEW YORK — A judge has cleared the way for a criminal trial against the Trump organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to begin this fall.

The case could shed a bright light on the business practices of former President Donald Trump thanks to internal company records that he has gone to great lengths to keep under wraps.

In the case’s first public trial in almost a year, Manhattan Superior Court Judge Juan Mercan denied numerous defense motions to dismiss the case and ordered jury selection to begin on October 24.

In July 2021, Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were indicted on charges of conspiring through various tricks and deceptions to evade federal, state, and local taxes, an alleged scheme that lasted over 16 years and allegedly saved Weisselberg about $1 million.

Since then, all actions in the case took place in correspondence and behind closed doors. In late 2021, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office continued to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and present evidence to a grand jury.

On January 1, new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was sworn in, replacing Cyrus Vance, Jr., who filed the indictment. Donald Trump has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court twice in an attempt to stop Vance’s team from collecting documents. Both times he failed.

In February, two senior investigators resigned from the district attorney’s office because they thought Bragg was unlikely to indict Donald Trump on a case-by-case basis.

One of the lawyers, Mark Pomeranz, told Bragg in letter his team has gathered extensive evidence of Trump’s financial crimes involving false and misleading claims about his finances.

“I fear your decision means that Mr. Trump will not be held fully accountable for his crimes,” Pomerantz wrote. “I have worked too long as a lawyer and for too long to now become a passive participant in what I consider a serious violation of justice.”

In an April statement, Bragg insisted Trump’s investigation is ongoing and he has promised to inform the public when the investigation is over. Bragg did not press charges against Trump and allowed the grand jury to hear evidence in the investigation at the end of April.

In February, Trump’s former lawyer Ron Fischetti told NPR that he thought his client was safe.

“I’m very happy – and you can quote me,” he said.

Whether or not additional indictments are filed, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg now have to face a local jury in Manhattan. Prosecutors are likely to produce evidence that they say shows Donald Trump personally wrote hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of private school tuition checks for two members of the Weisselberg family. The income was never declared, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also say the Trump Organization deducted the cost of tax-free benefits, such as rent and utilities, from Weisselberg’s compensation and recorded it in the ledger. Both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty and denied all wrongdoing.

Lawyers for Weisselberg and the Trump Organization called the case against them politically motivated. Weisselberg’s lawyers said their client is “collateral damage in the Manhattan District Attorney’s and New York Attorney General’s years-long pursuit of Mr. Weisselberg’s longtime boss, Donald J. Trump.”

They also argued that the case was seriously flawed because it was based on information obtained from an unreliable source: former Trump executive Michael Cohen, who was convicted of tax evasion and campaign finance crimes in 2018.

On Friday, Judge Merchan denied nearly all of the defense’s motions, but dropped one count of third-degree criminal tax fraud against the Trump organization.