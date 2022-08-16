New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jury selection for Singer R. Kelly’s A 2008 state trial of a federal trial on child molestation and rigging charges began Monday in Chicago and is expected to last up to four weeks.

Prospective jurors are being questioned about whether they’ve seen “Surviving R. Kelly,” the 2019 documentary about sex allegations against the R&B star.

R. Kelly’s defense asked that anyone who saw the film be automatically excluded from the jury pool, but US District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied that request. However, the judge quizzed the potential jurors on how much of the documentary they had watched, what they remembered about it, and if they believed they could be impartial.

Half of the approximately 60 prospective jurors questioned by the judge were dismissed. One of those fired said she once took martial arts classes with R. Kelly’s kids.

Jury selection is set to resume on Tuesday.

The federal trial is seen as a re-do of his 2008 state trial, in which a jury acquitted him of making a video of him having sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was 30. R. Kelly is also accused. Intimidation and payment of money in an attempt to prevent the victim and her parents from testifying at that trial. None of them finished testifying.

Double jeopardy, which prohibits the prosecution of a defendant for the same crimes for which he was previously acquitted, does not apply in this case because prosecutors allege Various crimes Victim-related including obstruction of justice.

The victim, now 30, will be the government’s main witness in the federal trial. The trial will also include testimony from several other women who said they were abused by R. Kelly as minors.

The trial comes after the 55-year-old singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison in New York in 2021 for racketeering and sex trafficking, in which he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans. He is appealing that sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.