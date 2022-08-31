type here...
Jury dismissed after failing to reach verdict
Jury dismissed after failing to reach verdict

The jury was dismissed after failing to reach a verdict on charges of assault and controlling behavior against former football player Ryan Giggs.

Giggs, 48, has been charged with intentionally headbutting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and elbowing her younger sister’s face during an argument at his home in Greater Manchester on 1 November 2020.

He was also accused of using coercive and controlling behavior on Greville, 38, for three years from 2017 to 2020.

The former Manchester United and Wales footballer denied all three charges and pleaded not guilty during a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

A panel of 11 jurors, made up of seven women and four men, considered their verdicts after one of the jurors was fired when they fell ill two days after deliberating.

Crown Prosecution will now decide whether a retrial should be sought.

The 12-day trial revealed how Giggs was accused of intentionally headbutting Greville after he elbowed her younger sister Emma Greville in the face during a fight over a cell phone.

The £2.7m Giggs house incident ended a six-year relationship that Greville said turned into ‘complete hell’ during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

Greville, head of public relations, said that she became “a slave to all his needs” and that Giggs “made me feel like I had to do what he said or there would be consequences.”

The former Wales manager insisted that he had never been violent or coercive or controlled against any woman. His attorney, Chris Doe QC, said the allegations were based on “misrepresentation, exaggeration and lies”.

