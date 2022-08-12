New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will ultimately determine the defendant’s mental state.

Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the Wednesday, July 3, 2020, crash that killed Philip Thiessen, who is white, in Fond du Lac County. .

He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime.

Thiessen, 55, was a retired Wisconsin Department of Justice special agent and former police officer.

With Navarro pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, his trial moves to the next stage to determine his state of mind at the time of the fatal crash. That will help determine whether he is sentenced to prison or a mental health facility.

Prosecutors say Navarro crashed into Thiessen’s motorcycle in the village of Taichidah near Fond du Lac, about 67 miles north of Milwaukee. Authorities said Navarro did not know Thiessen.

Navarro told investigators he had been harassed by co-workers and neighbors and had been poisoned, drugged and verbally assaulted by white people because of his race, authorities said.

During an interview at the sheriff’s office, Navarro said he wanted to go to prison for the rest of his life so he could get rid of his neighbors, who he could hear making racist comments through the walls of his home, according to the criminal complaint. .

