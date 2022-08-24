Jury awards wife $16 million in civil trial in Kobe Bryant crash photos case

LOS ANGELES – A federal jury has awarded Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa $16 million after an 11-day civil trial over gruesome photos taken and shared from the scene of a January 2020 helicopter crash. Including the NBA legend and his daughter.

A nine-member jury found Los Angeles County liable and separately awarded $15 million against Bryant and Chris Chester, a financial adviser who lost his wife and daughter in the same accident. By the same jury.

The two plaintiffs sued the county and brought the case to trial not because they believed the county was to blame for the crash, but because their family members took and shared photos of what happened immediately after.

They asked jurors to decide three general questions:

Did county sheriff’s and fire department employees violate plaintiff’s constitutional privacy rights when these employees used their personal cell phones to display and share unsolicited photos of dead crash victims from the crash site?

If so, is the county liable for that conduct as an entity for failing to prevent it?

And if that’s the case, what should Bryant and Chester have as compensation for their emotional distress?

The jury gave its answer After about four hours of deliberations Wednesday, a major defeat was handed to the taxpayer-funded county, which had insisted throughout the case that the photos were not publicly broadcast under the standards required by federal precedent. Photos of the county’s legal team were never posted online and were permanently deleted shortly after the crash in an effort to prevent further spread.

Bryant and Chester weren’t buying it. They said that they are living in fear that one day the photos will surface again to terrorize them and their families. They cited testimony from several people who had or received photos, but were not identified, as well as the missing computer hard drive of Fire Capt. Brian Jordan, who was reprimanded in a letter from his department for taking photos from the crash scene. There is a legitimate business reason to do so.

Bryant’s attorney, Louis Lee, also asked L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva about it during the Aug. 19 hearing.

“Sir, you have no idea, where did all the photographs go?” Li asked him.

“I believe they were all fired,” Villanueva replied.

Li pressed him if he knew for sure.

“God knows, and that’s about it,” Villanueva said.

Crash Photos: Why do police keep and share pictures of dead bodies?

At trial, the plaintiffs’ attorneys also emphasized two public events where the photos were displayed or “publicly circulated.” For one, two days after the crash at a restaurant bar in Norwalk, California, a sheriff’s deputy trainee named Joey Cruz was shown on surveillance video pointing his phone at a bartender and then gesturing to his torso and head. The bartender said Cruz described the photos as including Kobe’s remains, but Cruz contradicted himself at trial when forced to sit on the witness stand a few feet away from Bryant’s widow.

The incident came to light after a patron at the restaurant that night filed a complaint on the Sheriff’s Department website after the bartender came to his table to tell him what Cruz had shown him.

Under the subject line “Kobe,” the complaint states, “A deputy was at the Baja California Bar and Grill in Norwalk . . . showing him pictures of his decapitated body.

Another whistleblower also played a role in a different incident that came to light among fire department employees at an awards gala during cocktail hour in February 2020. It happened when fire captain Tony Imbrenda showed a group of crash-scene photos on his phone. According to the witness, he said he had just seen Kobe’s “burnt” body and left. Imbrenda denied this at trial, but one of Bryant’s attorneys asked the jury to consider who was more credible: Imbrenda or the woman who reported what she heard — a former emergency medical technician who was married to a city firefighter.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys said these county employees used the photos for personal entertainment or souvenirs, when another sheriff’s deputy sent photos of the horrific crash to a friend of his who was playing the “Call of Duty” video game.

“I have no business doing that, no,” Deputy Michael Russell testified.

Prosecutors said it spread from the morning of the crash, when a deputy, Douglas Johnson, drove through rough and foggy terrain and arrived at a grisly scene of bodies scattered in the Calabasas hills. Johnson said he took about 25 photos, including several close-ups of the dead bodies, in an attempt to document the scene. He passed them on to another deputy and fire department employee, who was never identified and theoretically still had all the photos.

According to a letter sent to him by the department in December 2020, Johnson said he guided Jordan, where he took photos that his department only served to appeal to “baser instincts” and had no “intel or safety value.” .

The photos eventually ended up with Cruz and Imbrenda and who knows.