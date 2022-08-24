Jury asked to award $75 million to his widow and co-plaintiff in Kobe Bryant photo case

LOS ANGELES – On the 44th anniversary of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s birth, an attorney for his wife Vanessa asked a jury in federal court Tuesday to find justice on behalf of him and his daughter, two years after their deaths.

It’s Day 10 of Vanessa Bryant’s civil trial against Los Angeles County, the final day of testimony for her after another day of tears and hearing from dozens of witnesses. It’s the first day of closing arguments and for the first time the attorney has put a dollar amount on what she wants the jury to award to Bryant and Chris Chester, her co-plaintiffs in the trial:

$75 million.

Chester’s attorney, Jerome Jackson, asked for $2.5 million each for their past 2.5 years of emotional distress, plus up to $1 million each year for their future suffering — 40 years for Bryant and 30 years for Chester.

“When I get to closing arguments, I’m usually anxious not to ask too much,” Jackson told the jury in closing arguments. “I don’t have that concern today because I’ll tell you ladies and gentlemen, you can’t put too much money into what they went through. You can’t stack it too high. You can’t spread it too wide. What they experienced was inhumane and dehumanizing.

The case was brought to trial after both Bryant and Chester sued the county in 2020, several months after losing a husband and daughter in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that killed nine people on board. They’re not blaming the county for the crash, but what happened next. They both allege county sheriff’s and fire department employees used their personal phones to take graphic photos of loved ones who died at the crash scene even though they had no legitimate business reason.

The county says the photos were never posted online and were deleted shortly after the crash. But Bryant and Chester say they live in fear of the photos resurfacing because there’s no way to be sure they’re out there, ready to pop up at any moment.

“Forty-four years ago today, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kobe Bryant was born,” Bryant’s attorney, Craig Jennings Lavoie, told the jury as he began his closing argument. “Today is his birthday. It’s an honor to be here representing Ms. . . Bryant asking for justice and accountability on his behalf, and on behalf of her and their daughter Gianna, who would have been 16 if she were still with us.”

Bryant wore black to Tuesday’s trial, Aug. She made her first public Instagram post since the trial began on the 10th. Here’s a photo of her and Kobe with the caption:

“Happy birthday baby! I love you and miss you so much!”

Concluding arguments

Her memory was soon mourned in court, where the trial drew to a close. After closing arguments Wednesday morning, the jury of five men and four women will be tasked with making a series of decisions about the case:

►Did these county first responders violate Bryant and Chester’s constitutional privacy rights under the Fourteenth Amendment by using these crash-scene photos as “souvenirs” or entertainment items?

►If so, is the county as an entity responsible?

►If that is true, how much should the jury award them for their past and future emotional distress?

Jennings led the jury through key points of evidence in the Lavoie trial, including conflicting statements by those who took and shared the photos, as well as two major public incidents in which county workers shared crash-scene photos. When fire captain Tony Imbrenda was shown photos of the crash at an awards gala in February 2020, a witness testified that she heard the photos contained an image of Cobb’s “burnt” body, which Imbrenda denied at trial.

In another case, Jennings Lavoie said a “clear example” to the jury came from a sheriff’s deputy trainee, Joey Cruz, who showed him crash-scene photos at a restaurant bar two days after the crash.

According to the fire department, Jennings also brought the case of Lavoie fire captain, Brian Jordan, who walked the scene by taking unnecessary photos of the bodies after the crash.

A witness from the fire department, Acting Chief Anthony Marrone, testified that at one point Jordan texted him the location of Gianna Bryant’s remains in a ravine at the crash site.

“That Chief Marrone understood that Brian Jordan had seen her in that canyon,” Jennings Lavoie said.

Jennings accused LaVoie Jordan of “taking personal souvenir photos of dead children, not for any commercial purpose, but because he wanted to give these photos to himself, to take home as a trophy.”

Sitting at the plaintiff’s table in front of the jury, Bryant Jennings Lavoie dabbed at her eyes with a tissue as he delved into the matter.

“Can you imagine?” Jennings Lavoie asked the jury. “The onus is on you to decide whether that shocks the conscience. It shocks the conscience 1,000 times over. And after he took the photos he gave them to himself and publicized it after leaving the scene that day.

In December 2020, the fire department sent Jordan a letter of “intent to discharge” because he had misused such photos, saying the photos “served only to appeal to the original instincts and desires for visual gossip.” Jordan decided to retire early instead. He testified last week that he was in court because of “false accusations,” claiming he didn’t remember being at the crash scene that day and didn’t even know who Gianna Bryant was.

Destroy evidence

Jordan was asked in court last week what happened to his computer’s hard drive, which was missing when he had to give it to his employer. He told the plaintiffs’ attorneys that he had no clue and that the gruesome photos could still surface at any moment.

This is another key part of the prosecution’s case – the destruction of evidence. Because county employees deleted the photos shortly after the crash, plaintiffs have no way of showing exactly what was in the photos or where they went. Instead their lawyers have to get testimony from witnesses about what they have and match it with the accident victims’ descriptions.

“You can imagine the evidence was bad for them,” Jennings Lavoie told the jury.

Jennings Lavoie also told the jury about the plaintiff’s theory in the case that the county was responsible for its employees’ conduct because it failed to have adequate procedures or training to prevent it. He showed the jury video footage of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva giving an interview in which he said it has long been customary for police to take and share gruesome death photos from accidents or crime scenes.

“This has been tolerated for decades,” Jennings Lavoie told the jury.

The county disputes this, but a jury will have to decide whether the county did enough to stop it and whether Bryant and Chester’s rights were violated in the case if they agree.

Chester’s attorney asked the jury to attribute half of the damages to the sheriff’s department and half to the fire department.

“They stole his dignity and his family’s privacy,” Jackson said. “They did it on purpose. They did it brutally. They did it inhumanely. And they laughed about it and they lied about it. And then they try to fight it under clumsy, sloppy and dumb cover, where sometimes they can’t keep their story straight.

The county will make its closing arguments to the jury on Wednesday.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @ Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com