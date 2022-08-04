type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Junos moves to Monday to avoid the Oscars
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Junos moves to Monday to avoid the Oscars

By printveela editor

The 2023 Juno Awards are being pushed back a day to avoid Oscar night.

Organizers from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences say next year’s show in Edmonton will be rescheduled to March 13 from the original March 12 date.

The decision came after CARAS faced the prospect of the Junos competing for viewers with an Academy Award.

The one-night shift means the show will play on a Monday instead of the usual Sunday celebration.

“This new date will provide greater access to a wider audience and bring Canadian artists to the attention of their outstanding work,” Junos said in a statement.

In May, Junos revealed plans for next year’s show, only to learn a few days later that the Oscars had been scheduled for that evening.

Junos then had to think about changing the original date, based on the hockey schedule and events at Rogers Place, where the evening would take place.

Organizers say plans for other Junos-related events, including the regular gala dinner where most of the trophies will be awarded, will be announced at a later date.

Junos airs live on CBC and airs on CBC Gem. This is only the second time the musical event has been held in Edmonton. The first was in 2004 when Alanis Morissette was the host.

