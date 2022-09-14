New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

AVENTURA, FLA. – Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas railed against the media in recent years for fueling racial tensions with its coverage.

Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Florida, Rosas accused America’s institutions, including the media, of being “hellbent” on “saying it’s for the greater good to further divide us based on skin color,” “victimizing” minorities like himself, and that the solution is “equality.” He also asserted that social media critics who call him a “race traitor” among other racial insults come from the left.

“They can’t understand that I can think for myself, raised by a single mother and a product of immigration, and reject the orthodox tyranny offered by our supposed good guys,” Rosas told a conservative audience Monday.

Rosas, author of the book “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and Gaslighting of America,” declared that “all riots matter” and said the media supported the unrest in cities across the country following the killing of George Floyd. “exposed the rot that still plagues once-credible institutions” such as the press.

He zeroed in on media reports of the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, which falsely described the Kenosha man as “unarmed.”

“There was no time to find out what led to the shooting because there was no need. This was another example of racism in policing, because obviously,” Rosas said. “Now the once peaceful town of Lakeside witnessed a massive riot that burned several businesses, injured police officers and local residents. It wasn’t until later that we learned Blake had a knife on him and was resisting arrest by officers, but he was there. . the process of abducting the children from the mother she was accused of sexually abusing. The mother called the police for help because Blake was violating a protective order against her.”

“No one in the media who promoted or justified the Kenosha riots has apologized or faced the direct consequences that still faced those living in the area. The consequences of the BLM riots are still with us today. To empty lots,” Rosas added.

The conservative writer then pointed to a recent Duke volleyball story by the media that recklessly promoted claims made by black athlete Rachel Richardson, who accused a Brigham Young University (BYU) fan of racial slurs and threats against her. Last week, an investigation by BYU concluded that there was no evidence to support Richardson’s claims.

“Get up and repeat with the media cycle, where outlets like CNN and the sporting networks ran with the story without a hint of skepticism,” Rosas said. “Despite ample evidence not supporting accusations of racism, USA TODAY sports editor accuses Republicans of conspiracy theory, before investigation is complete!”

Rosas points out that despite the media’s use of “Latinx” to describe the Hispanic community, most Latinos oppose Wake terminology, and outlets “still run that slur in headlines and at the core of their stories.”

On crime in Democrat-run cities, he said, “minority blood has been spilled … because we have an activist media class that is alienated from the ‘progressive’ policies they champion from their various platforms.” Rosas also roasted the media for accusing conservatives of being “racists” for sounding the alarm on illegal immigration.

“Had I been stuck in a victim mentality, I would have been happy to believe that white people were the root of my problems, and that the only hope for success was for the government to take action on my behalf or at their expense. But kids these days are inundated with media, which is influenced by social media. , skin color is all that matters. It’s a dangerous path we’re on, and the 2020 riots proved it. It was the last to support the means,” Rosas said.

“Now I know this speech was not uplifting, but I’m not going to sugarcoat the situation on the ground… Not to say it’s going to be easy or without some setbacks along the way, but I believe we can do it. The ship we’re on That’s really fair because American lives depend on it,” Rosas added.