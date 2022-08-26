Julio Rodriguez, Mariners on verge of finalizing contract extension that guarantees him $210 million

Mariners All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez is finalizing a deal with Seattle that would guarantee him $210 million over 14 years, according to reports.

Rodriguez’s deal could exceed $400 million with club and player options, reports state. He is a leading candidate to win American League Rookie of the Year.

Rodriguez, 21, is the only rookie and the youngest player to play in the All-Star Game this summer, becoming the first Mariners player since Mike Cameron in 2002 to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases. Rodriguez leads all rookies with 20 home runs, is first with 64 RBI and is second in total bases (198), hits (113), extra-base hits (42), stolen bases (23) and runs.

He joins Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Trout, Andrew Jones and Cesar Cedeno as the only players age 81 or younger to have at least 50 homers and 20 stolen bases in any 81-game span.