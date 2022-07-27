New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Julio Jones is likely going into the Hall of Fame, but he still missed out on that coveted Super Bowl ring.

In fact, he was part of the Atlanta Falcons team that blew a 28-3 lead over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI — so what better way to increase your chances at a Super Bowl victory than to basically join the man who took what you came with?

Jones, who officially signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was introduced to the media on Wednesday, offered a fairly simple rationale for joining Brady and the Bucks.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be a part of something special in the Buccaneer family.” Jones said.

The Bucs won Super Bowl LV under Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s first season with the team. Last year, they battled back to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 27-3, but lost on a walk-off field goal.

Jones was a member of the Falcons for 10 seasons before being traded to the Tennessee Titans last year, who released him this offseason.

Once a bitter rival of the Bucks, Jones had to admit he didn’t think it would ever happen.

“But that’s the past,” he added. “I’m here now, I’m looking forward, I’m not looking back.”

Jones has had his fair share of injuries recently. He played in just 19 games over the last two seasons combined and hasn’t played a full season since 2018.

But Jones said it would be better to go to 2022.

“I’ve had no issues, nothing delayed, nothing holding me back, nothing like that,” Jones said. “But it’s just the beginning. So I’ve got to check all those boxes first and come out here and play.”

The Bucks open their season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on “Sunday Night Football”; Jones is set to return to Atlanta in Week 18.