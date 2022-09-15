Julio Jones primed for revival with Buccaneers after strong start as Tom Brady target | opinion

Julio Jones seemed a bit angry, very offended by the mere mention of the word.

The classic wide receiver, who is poised for a rebuild with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has missed 14 games over the past two seasons due to hamstring issues.

How frustrating is that?

“So, check this out: Over the last few years … First of all, I’ve never been disappointed. It’s like a weak mentality,” Jones told USA TODAY Sports. “But I’m always tight. I never pulled my hamstring.

“I’m not on social media; I never say anything. I let everyone create the story they want to create about me. What is this. i can play I can ball. That’s all. And it was behind me.

Jones, 33, was the last player out of the visitors’ locker room at JerryWorld on Sunday night as 93,797 fans watched his impressive debut with the Bucks — his third team in as many seasons.

He got treatment after the game, then found an empty locker room.

“Where is everyone?” He said, surprised to see even the equipment managers finish packing the team’s gear.

The Bucks certainly won’t leave without Jones, who demonstrated why his free-agent signing could be a coup as one of Tom Brady’s newest weapons in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Byron Leftwich, the Bucks’ O-coordinator, used Jones all over the place. On third-and-one, Jones ran right end on a jet sweep that gained five yards to pick up a first down. Later, he streaked downfield on a go route, which Brady adjusted to haul in the throw. 48-yard play He crashed to the turf. Jones finished with 86 total yards on three receptions and two sweeps. And he would have been even more had Brady not missed him when he ran wide in a certain slant pattern.

Jones is wide outside on some formations and tight inside on others. He ran the entire route tree and participated in the running game while playing 32 snaps (52% of 62 plays).

“Everything, man,” he said. “Wherever they want to use me. I’ve got a lot of versatility. It’s good, man. Moving around, the defense doesn’t take beads on you, so I love that.

It reminded me of the New England Patriots practice in Houston the week of Super Bowl 51. Bill Belichick had such respect for the versatility of the then-Atlanta Falcons star that his first-team defense went 11-against-12 in red-zone drills — using two receivers wearing the No. 11 jersey Jones was wearing at the time. For the Falcons.

If Jones can reach that level of threat again in his 12th pro season, watch out.

“Julio can play,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles trumpeted Sunday night, echoing a tone he expressed during training camp. “We always say that. He got in shape. He became healthy. He is a warrior. He’s one of those guys that comes out every week and competes.

He is also a person with a new ID. Jones is the No. 1 for the Bucks. 6 wore. It is nothing sentimental, not superstition.

“It’s just a number, man,” he said. “I didn’t want to take anybody out of their number. It was, ‘Whatever’s available, I’ll take it.’ Doesn’t matter.”

Brady’s backup, Blaine Gabbert, is the Bucs’ No. 11 wore. Third-string quarterback Kyle Trask is the no. 2, the jersey number Jones had last year with the Tennessee Titans.

“I’ve always had a motto, man: I make the number, the number don’t make me,” declared Jones. “That’s how I go about it.”

This suggests Brady and Jones are connected. Brady raved about Jones’ all-business approach, which included a low-key demeanor that contrasted with how the highly skilled, yet highly flamboyant Antonio Brown rolled.

“A lot of confidence in him,” Brady said of Jones. “We’re going to continue to grow and improve. He’s a true professional and I love working with people like that. It’s important to them and they care a lot.

Jones agrees with that and the notion that the game defines play. Especially the veteran game. It sounds like him developing chemistry with Brady is the least of his worries.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about communication,” Jones said. “He says, ‘I want this look’ or ‘I want that look,’ and I’m like, ‘Cool. Let’s do it. Let’s make it happen.’ It’s simple. No, ‘I can’t do this.’ I can do anything and everything. So, it’s easy.”

After Jones missed seven games last season and seven in his final season with the Falcons, one has to wonder if he will last long. If he does, he’ll be in a position to add to his legend — remember, At the 2011 NFL combine When he came out of Alabama, Jones ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds with a broken bone in his foot — a key cog in the Bucks’ chase for another Super Bowl crown.

Teaming with star wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and competing alongside Leonard Fournette, among others, Jones is the key big-play answer to the Bucs’ need to replace retired tight end Rob Gronkowski’s production and red zone presence.

With his early action, Jones fits the bill perfectly, reminding the NFL universe of what he delivered during his prime — when he rarely played for championship contenders.

“For me, it’s not an age thing or a major thing,” Jones said. “I feel like I’m just as fast as when I came into the league. The longer I play and go through the game the more knowledge I have about the game, right? With the experience I have, I can go in and take offense.

“It’s just amazing,” he added. “I’m fine. I am part of a great team. And great receiver room too. Everyone in that room can ball and play. For being able to be around these guys and for the talent that they have, and for giving me those opportunities to take those jet sweeps and do different things like that, I appreciate them in that room, I appreciate them for giving me those opportunities. “

And all without a hint of despair.