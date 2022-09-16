New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kenny Chesney once sang “You and the tequila drive me crazy.” Well, tequila certainly seemed to drive Julian Edelman crazy about three years ago.

The former wide receiver was arrested for vandalism in January 2020, but he found it interesting enough to talk about it on his “Games With Names” podcast.

He revisited the night on his podcast with Paul Pierce, who spent the evening in Beverly Hills, California with Edelman and former teammate Danny Amendola.

Edelman tried to slide over the hood of a car, but his pants prevented him from sliding, damaging the car.

“These are my jeans,” he said. “There’s no slide. There’s a lot of friction … I, wearing straight jeans, go in there and I’m kind of stuck. Homeboy comes out. [the] The car, a policeman waved down, and they started lifting me up.”

At the time of the arrest, police told TMZ Sports that Edelman was “obviously” under the influence.

He confirmed that.

Edelman, Amendola and Pierce are stuck in a restaurant because police officers are tending to a nearby robbery, so they settle for the only way they know how.

“We were on our way to leave, and we couldn’t leave the place for two and a half hours, so what did we do? We drank tequila all night.”

Edelman noted that it was a citizen’s arrest, but he still woke up to “300 texts from my agent.”

“We go back home. It’s not on TMZ, it’s not Not Out, we’re here thinking we’re having the best night of our lives,” Edelman said. “We’d go out and we’d be playing basketball with each other at Soho House and people would be like, ‘What’s going on?’ I wake up in the morning and I’ve got 300 text messages from my agent, this, that.”

Edelman retired after the 2020 season, while Amendola announced his retirement earlier this year.