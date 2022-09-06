New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Julia Roberts and George Clooney opened up about their quarantine bubble while filming “Ticket to Paradise” in Australia.

“We started on Hamilton Island with all these wild birds, and Julia had a house under Amal and I and the kids,” Clooney told The New York Times.

“I’d come out in the morning and be like ‘ka-ka’ and Julia would come out and be like ‘ka-ka’. And then we’d get her a cup of coffee. She’s Aunt Juju to my kids.”

Roberts noted Time in Australia Filming “The Longest” away from her family.

“The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and depression,” Roberts added. “We were in a bubble and it was a long period of time where I was away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent more time alone since I was 25.”

The two revealed a scene in “Ticket to Paradise”. A single kiss It took “six months” to film, he told the New York Times in a recent interview.

“Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes,'” Clooney told the outlet. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’

“We took 79 takes of laughing, and then one take of kissing,” Roberts explains.

Clooney responded, “Well, we had to get it right.”

The film stars Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together to stop their daughter from suddenly marrying a man she just met.

“Ticket to Paradise” also marks Roberts’ first romantic comedy in 20 years.

The “Pretty Woman” actress recently explained why she didn’t A rom-com has been filmed in years.

“People sometimes misunderstand a lot of the time that I don’t want to do a romantic comedy,” Roberts told the outlet. “If I read anything, I thought it was ‘Notting Hill.’ Writing level or ‘my best friends wedding’ level madcap fun, I do. They weren’t until this movie I did, written and directed by Ol’ Parker.

“But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because it’s only going to work if it’s George Clooney,'” she continued. “Look, George thought it would only work with me. Somehow we both managed to do it and off we went.”

Fans can see “Ticket to Heaven” Starting October 21st and 45 days later via streaming on Peacock.

Parker directed the film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” and stars Caitlin Dewar.