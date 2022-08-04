Judge’s clerk pleads guilty to obstruction after telling groom he was subject to wiretapping

A judge’s secretary was fired from her job and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice after she looked through a wiretapping warrant, only to find that her own fiancé was the subject of a murder investigation and their shared home was bugged.

The Samantha Lewis case not only shows what the Ottawa prosecutor’s office went to to protect the investigation from inside the walls of the Elgin Street courthouse, but also reveals new details about an unsolved murder investigation. To date, this investigation has not resulted in any murder charges being brought against a group of detectives once thought to be responsible for two of the city’s murders.

Ottawa police homicide detectives launched Project Game in February 2021, prosecutor Simon Heaney said in an Ottawa courtroom on June 15 this year, according to a court transcript from that day’s court hearing obtained by CBC News.

Heaney, an out-of-town prosecutor, was brought into the case because of the involvement of “some players,” he told the court when he introduced himself.

2 kills in “primary focus”

The project focused on historical unsolved murders, with “the focus being on two murders in 2018,” Heaney said, which police believe were committed by the same group of people in Ottawa.

The Ottawa police publicly announced the project in April 2021 as a task force investigating nearly two dozen unsolved murders, just five days after obtaining court clearance to intercept private communications from multiple targets, including a man Heaney identified in court as Yassin Mohamed.

No charges were brought against Mohamed in connection with the project.

In 2014, in another case, he was charged with human trafficking in Newmarket, Ontario.

A judge’s authorization to intercept private communications and violate constitutional rights for any purpose is only valid for 60 days.

Heaney told the court that during those first 60 days, the police established that Samantha Lewis was Mohamed’s fiancée and worked for the Supreme Court as a court clerk.

Protection of the investigation

Wiretapping can only be authorized by a Supreme Court judge, and because Lewis worked directly on those cells, police and prosecutors had to figure out a way to protect their investigation.

Homicide Investigator Det. Chris Benson notified Crown attorney Brian Holowka of Lewis’s employment, her relationship with the victim and that police were not gathering any information to suggest she was involved in criminal activity, Heaney told the court.

Holowka then met with Judge Calum McLeod, a senior regional high court judge, “to soften any compromise in the investigation” and prevent Lewis from being briefed on the progress of the case, Heaney said.

According to the plan, Assistant Crown Attorney Carl Lem took Benson’s wire statement to a specific court clerk, who knew to take it directly to Judge Robert Smith without any action on Lewis’s part.

In June 2021, the police applied for a second wiretap for another 60 days. This time, the police identified Lewis as “another known person” whose communications could have been intercepted due to her connection to the target. It has been granted.

On June 4, police made an “authorized covert entry” into the Muscari Street townhouse where Lewis and Mohamed live and planted a listening device.

A hitch in the plans

Another 60 days were drawing to a close when Judge Smith issued a third wiretapping permit on July 30. But an error in that order meant police had to correct the typo before returning the altered forms to Smith, Heaney told the court.

Prosecutor Carl Lem failed to carry out the plan to bypass Lewis. The documents were handed over to another prosecutor, Mark Holmes, who was unaware of the complexity of the case.

He went to the judges’ room at 12:40 p.m. on August 5, looked for someone at the counter, handed the envelope to the employee and asked her to deliver it to Judge Smith.

The employee was Samantha Lewis.

The trouble, however, was that there were two Justice Smiths on the Ottawa Supreme Court.

She needed to know where to deliver the envelope.

“Surveillance video showed that Ms. Lewis picked up the envelope and returned to her desk, where she was seen taking out the contents of the envelope, then quickly going through it, then putting the contents back and moving out of the camera view where she had delivered it. as expected. “

The video evidence clearly shows that she looked at the front page of the transfer application for no more than 60 seconds, but when she did, she saw her name and that of her fiancé.

Heaney called the circumstances leading to her disclosure of the police investigation “unintentional and accidental”.

“You’re getting me into trouble”

What happened next became the basis of the accusation that led to her conviction.

“Ms. Lewis would go back to her desk and send text messages to her cell phone,” Heaney said.

But the police intercepted some of her messages. Monitors in the Ottawa Police Communications Room notified investigators that Lewis had sent messages suggesting she had seen the permit.

At 2:18 p.m., Mohamed was caught eavesdropping, telling another man, whose identity was not revealed in court, that Lewis reported learning something bad at work and he needed to be home when she got there.

After the wiretap was discovered, the intercepted communications… basically ceased. — Simon Heaney, Attorney

At 4:28 p.m., Lewis came home from work and immediately asked Mohamed where his phone was and told him to turn it off.

However, the house was already bugged.

As they left the townhouse, the last words were caught on tape: “What I’m about to tell you, I shouldn’t know this information…”

Hours later, an audio probe heard them fighting in the house, Heaney told the court.

“You’re getting me into trouble, ruining my life, and ruining everything I’ve worked for,” Lewis told her fiancé.

She told him that he was ruining her life and her family, so “pack your shit and go.”

“I saw Yassin Mohamed and my heart jumped out of my head,” she said in the audio recording.

“I saw my name,” she said, and the address in Muscari.

The police later intercepted Mohamed’s communications with “some other men”, informing them of the police investigation and wiretapping. Their identities were not revealed in court.

It was a very difficult situation and she reacted somewhat impulsively. — Michael Spratt, defense attorney

That same month, following Lewis’ disclosure of wiretapping, police asked the public for help in solving cold cases and only pointed to evidentiary flaws in the 2018 murders of Tarek Dakhil and Yonis Barkhadl.

“After the wiretap was discovered, the intercepted communications … basically stopped,” Heaney said.

“Murders remain unsolved.”

According to Heaney, Lewis did not report on any significant parts of the investigation and did not advise Mohamed to destroy the evidence. But she also did not report what she had done to her superiors.

Arrested and charged

The police knew what was happening in real time, but they arrested Lewis on September 10, 2021 and released her on a promise to turn up.

The CBC Reporter’s Request for Information – a public document held by the court listing the allegations and allegations against the defendant – in the Lewis case, sent on April 29 this year, remained unanswered by court officials for nearly two months. Without being asked, the staff sent the requested information on June 27, 12 days after Lewis pleaded guilty and resolved the case.

I agree with what my lawyer said, the only thing I would like to say is that I am sincerely sorry. – Samantha Lewis

In this resolution, Heaney’s prosecutor and Lewis’ attorney Michael Spratt jointly requested a conditional release that would see Lewis clear of his criminal record after a year of probation. The condition of her dismissal is that she will not seek and maintain employment in the justice sector.

Lewis, now 30, was first hired by the Attorney General’s office in 2018. She first worked as a court reporter, taking notes and recordings of court proceedings. Less than a year later, she became a court clerk after passing a security check and taking an oath that she would not disclose any information that came to her knowledge in that role. During the spring and summer of 2021, Lewis served on the Supreme Court Justices’ Chambers at the Ottawa Courthouse.

“This kind of offense strikes at the very essence of the administration of justice, but on the other hand, you have a young offender with no criminal record who comes to this by chance and sees his own name,” Heaney said.

Heaney said that by the time the data was released, wiretapping had made only “modest progress” in cold cases.

Spratt told the court that his client was never arrested or even stopped and led a pro-social life.

The person you thought you knew was probably not the person you knew. – Judge Michael March

“It was a very difficult situation and she reacted somewhat impulsively,” Spratt said.

“She admits… that she should have behaved differently and that she was wrong in her judgment.”

Lewis addressed the court directly: “I agree with what my lawyer said, the only thing I would like to say is that I am sincerely sorry.”

Ontario Court Judge Michael March accepted Lewis’ application and joint motion for sentencing.

“I believe you when you express your remorse… You realized that you were wrong. The person you thought you knew was probably not the person you knew,” he said.

“What was the extent of Mr Mohamed’s involvement, if any, we will probably never know at this stage. It was pure coincidence that you were there to collect that envelope from the Crown Attorney that day.”

Perhaps this is a life lesson that you will take with you to the grave. -Judge Michael March

March said Lewis was probably shocked and dismayed and her self-preservation instinct kicked in.

“Human nature has taken over. And you did what you did. But you knew it wasn’t right. And it was criminal.”

Lewis also donated $500 to the Shared Justice Program. Following Heaney’s statement, Lewis dropped one count of breach of trust.

“Maybe it’s a life lesson you’ll take with you to your grave,” March told her.

The Attorney General’s office declined to comment on the case or explain when Lewis was fired.

“The ministry does not comment on personnel matters as all employment matters relating to current or former employees are confidential,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The murders of Tarek Dahil and Yonis Barkhadle remain unsolved.