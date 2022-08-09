New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The federal judge who signed off on the raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home said he donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and victory fund.

Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 to the Obama Victory Fund in the same cycle, according to federal filings.

Reinhart later contributed $500 to Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, federal filings show. Reinhart did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry about his donations.

White House, DOZ and FBI remain silent on motive for raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

According to the same New York Post report on the donations, Reinhart also represented employees of late-convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation. Reinhart previously told the Miami Herald that those he represented included Epstein’s pilots, his scheduler, Sarah Kellen, and a woman named Nadia Marcinkova.

FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday evening at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Sources told Fox News Digital that the search was part of the DOJ’s investigation into whether Trump has properly taken government materials since his time in office.

FBI agents seized 15 boxes of classified material in the raid, according to sources.

GOP blames ‘weaponization’ of dose after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI; DEMS calls this ‘accountability’

Click here to get the Fox News app

“This has never happened to a president of the United States before,” Trump said in a statement on Monday. “After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

In response, Republican lawmakers, conservative commentators and some Democrats expressed deep concern that the attack was politically motivated.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., threatened to have the DOJ investigate the attack if the GOP takes majority control in the fall, and House Republican Study Committee Chair Jim Banks, R-Ind., called the move “un-American.”

Fox News’ Thomas Cattenacci, Brooke Singhman and Houston Keane contributed reporting.