New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal magistrate in Florida will hold a hearing Thursday on whether to make public the probable cause affidavit used to justify the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The hearing came after several media houses asked the court to make the affidavit public to understand the reason behind the attack on the former commander-in-chief’s house.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who greenlit the original search warrant on Aug. 5, is scheduled to preside over the hearing, though it is unclear whether he will rule from the bench or take the case under advisement.

Political tensions have risen since news of an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago last week over Trump’s failure to hand over presidential records and classified documents to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

FBI Raid on MAR-A-LAGO Could Boost Trump’s 2024 White House Run, Strategists Say

For his part, Trump said his staff is working with the National Archives to provide documents required under the 1978 Presidential Records Act.

“This has never happened to a president of the United States,” Trump said in a statement last week. “After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unprovoked attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

Trump also claimed that the seized documents were declassified and not subject to special protection requirements. In light of the denials, GOP lawmakers have called on the Justice Department to make public its affidavit revealing its justification for the search warrant for the former president’s home.

“They can redact names and other sensitive information, but the DOJ must put their cards on the table,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. “Media speculation is rampant … let America see the affidavit.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ are pushing back on demands to make the document public. The Justice Department said disclosing the affidavit would violate long-standing legal precedent, jeopardize a government investigation and reveal any confidential sources.

“If disclosed, the affidavit could serve as a roadmap for the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and potential course that could potentially compromise future investigative actions,” the DOJ said in a court filing earlier this week. Opposing release of affidavit.

Generally, an affidavit listing probable cause for a search warrant is not unsealed until after an indictment or arrest. That precedent has been broken in the past, however, especially under unusual circumstances.

What FBI’s Trump Attack Affidavit Reveals: Alan Dershowitz

Legal experts say it is enough to raid the former president’s house.

“In these cases, the court balances the public interest against the need for continued privacy,” said George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley. “This is a historic attack that has caused so much public unrest. Millions of Americans are questioning the motivation of the Justice Department.”

Much of the debate centered on what was included in the affidavit and whether it could be made public without undermining the ongoing investigation.

“An affidavit of probable cause is usually based on more than just an interview or a piece of information. It’s usually a series of steps explaining why you believe a crime has been committed and where the evidence is,” Ken said. Gray, a former FBI agent and lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven.

“A lot depends on the details in the document. Redaction can also end up exposing sources, especially if only certain people know they have that information.”

In opposing the unsealing of the affidavit, the Justice Department argued that the law would impair the government’s ability to entice sources to come forward.

“Disclosure of the government’s affidavit at this stage may assist witnesses as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations,” the DOJ wrote.

Experts say the biggest issue at play is the Justice Department’s credibility in investigating one of President Biden’s top political rivals and 2024 contender. Those questions have only grown amid leaks surrounding the attack that have revealed insight into the DOJ’s conduct.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In reality, legal experts say the Justice Department should at least make some effort to be transparent about the attack on Mar-a-Lago.

“The Justice Department will continue to ask for full disclosure,” Turley said. “They can redact parts of the affidavit. They can allow the court to review the redaction and make judgments about how lenient the terms can be. But they oppose it wholesale to the detriment of the American people.”