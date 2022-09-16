Judge to decide if incel attack was a terrorist attack as former CSIS analyst says law should be repealed

With a guilty plea in a deadly incel-inspired assault case at a Toronto massage parlor two years ago, it is now up to a judge to decide whether the murder was in fact a terrorist attack.

On Wednesday, the man behind the February 2020 Crown Spa attack pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. He was a minor at the time, his identity protected by the Juvenile Criminal Justice Act.

The court heard that the killer looked to the man responsible for the Toronto van attack as “an inspiration”, that he considered himself an insel or unwitting celibate, and that he stabbed 24-year-old Ashley Noell Arzaga with about 40 lashes with a sword bearing the term “thot-slayer” – “thot” is a derogatory term used for women.

On Friday, the Crown called an expert witness who could not be identified due to a publication ban.

Speaking in the Ontario Supreme Court, an expert witness said that incels typically have “a lot of anger and contempt for people in the sex industry”, seeing them as “preying on desperate men and exploiting them for money”.

The killer will now undergo a psychiatric evaluation and a pre-sentencing report will be drawn up, which will take at least eight weeks to prepare. The case will return to court on December 6, when a new year’s sentencing date will be set.

The case marks the first time that police in Canada have treated an alleged inspired attack as an act of terrorism – the RCMP defines forced abstinence as “an ideologically motivated violent extremist movement.”

First-degree murder in Canada carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years. But as the charges were raised to include terrorism in the weeks following the attack, Judge Suhail Akhtar will have to determine whether that definition should be taken into account in sentencing.

Terrorist label ‘useless’ says former CSIS analyst

The Criminal Code defines terrorism as an act committed “with a political, religious or ideological purpose, purpose or motive” aimed at intimidating the population by causing or attempting to cause death or grievous bodily harm through violence, endangering health and safety, or disrupting a necessary service.

The ideology is not defined in the code, which means that the Crown will now have to demonstrate that the insel lives up to the bar.

But for one former senior strategic terrorism analyst at the Canadian Intelligence Agency, terrorism should not be seen as a factor in this case.

Phil Gursky, who worked for 15 years at the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS), told CBC News that he disagreed with the definition of crimes motivated by incel as terrorism, saying there are provisions in Canada’s Criminal Code for hate-fueled violence. and that the prosecutors in this case could very well have pushed to demonstrate that the act was a hate crime.

“I don’t know what we’re getting by calling it terrorism,” Gursky told CBC News.

“It’s useless. It leads nowhere else in terms of the Penal Code and sentencing provisions,” he said, noting that if the Crown succeeds in getting an adult sentenced, the attacker faces at least 25 years. be eligible for parole. That is unlikely to change, he said, even if the judge decides the act was an act of terrorism.

His opinion on why terrorism charges were brought in this case: “It’s purely political.”

In fact, a former intelligence analyst told CBC News that he now believes that Canada’s terrorism laws, which went into effect in December 2001, were a “knee-jerk reaction” to 9/11 and should be completely repealed.

“We could eliminate them tomorrow”

“Obviously a catastrophic act, you know, 3,000 people died, you know, in New York and Washington, incredibly important,” Gursky said.

But even the 1985 Air India bombings, considered the worst massacre in Canadian history, were not prosecuted as terrorism. He notes that the bombings of the separatist group Front de Liberation du Québec (FLQ) in the 1960s, which culminated in the October Crisis of 1970, also did not matter.

There were no charges of terrorism and the fatal van attack in 2018, when Alec Minasian told police his actions were a mission of the inchel movement, or the killing of six people in a Quebec mosque by Alexandre Bissonette, who named Muslims as his target.

In fact, until 2020, all but one of the roughly 60 terrorism charges filed over the past two decades were against cases inspired by al-Qaeda or ISIS. Another charge was filed against a man who was raising funds for a Tamil militant group.

“It is certainly an unfair notion that the only time the Crown decides to use terrorism charges is when you are a Muslim. And I think it’s a fair, fair question.”

As for past terrorist investigations, such as the so-called 2006 Toronto 18 case, Gursky says other charges could easily have been brought.

“I don’t know why they decided not to charge them with conspiracy to commit murder. Maybe because it happened shortly after 9/11.”

In any case, he says, extending the definition is not the solution.

“I don’t want to play catch-up,” Gursky says. “Let’s just use the term more sensibly in the future and not just throw it willy-nilly because we’re trying to get a political point of view.”

“The bottom line is that we survived without terrorism laws in the past, we could repeal them tomorrow.”