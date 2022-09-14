Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions

Enlarge this image toggle signature Barbara J. Perenick/The Columbus Dispatch via AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio. On Wednesday, a judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions, once again suspending the law, which took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal protection against abortion in June.

The decision means that abortions up to 20 weeks of gestation can continue under state law that was in effect before the ban.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins’ decision to issue a 14-day restraining order against the law was made as part of a lawsuit filed by the Ohio ACLU on behalf of abortion providers in the state. The clinics argue that the law violates provisions in the state constitution that guarantee personal liberty and equal protection. The lawsuit also alleges that the law is unconstitutionally vague.

The law was signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019 and bans most abortions after the first detectable “fetal heartbeat.” Heart activity can be detected as early as the sixth week of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant. The law was blocked by legal challenge and then went into effect with the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

DeWine’s November election opponent, Democrat and abortion rights advocate Nan Whaley, called Wednesday’s decision “a victory, albeit a temporary one, for Ohio women.” She said, “The women of Ohio won’t be safe until we have a pro-choice governor who doesn’t seek to impose extreme views, like government mandates, against private healthcare decisions.”

Abortion providers and their advocates said the law has already created many hardships, including forcing a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio to travel to Indiana for an abortion.

The judge’s decision is a blow to anti-abortion protesters who are celebrating long-delayed restrictions since Rowe was ousted.

The right to life of Greater Cincinnati expected the judge to lean into a pause after a hearing last week when he asked questions about the 10-year-old’s case and suggested, “We just have to be very honest about what we’re talking about here.”

“Let’s be very honest,” the anti-abortion group wrote in a statement, “it’s always, always better when LIFE is chosen. Is always”.