type here...
CANADA POLITICS Judge sides with Enbridge against Michigan proposal to halt...
CANADAPOLITICS

Judge sides with Enbridge against Michigan proposal to halt Line 5 pipeline

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


A Michigan judge ruled in favor of Enbridge Inc. in its longstanding dispute with the state over the Line 5 cross-border pipeline.

In her ruling Thursday, Judge Janet Neff said the case should go to federal court, hitting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s bid to shut down the pipeline.

This is the second time in nine months that Neff has taken Enbridge’s side on the issue of jurisdiction.

Whitmer has been trying to close Line 5 since November 2020, fearing an oil spill in the Strait of Mackinac, between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, where the pipeline crosses the Great Lakes.

Supporters, including the federal government of Canada, call Line 5 a vital and indispensable source of energy for Ontario, Quebec, and several Midwestern states.

Environmental activists fear that an anchor strike or technical failure could trigger a disaster in one of the area’s most important watersheds.

Previous articleRemote First Nation welcomes Blue Rodeo musicians to the festival
Next articleDumping tailings into the Athabasca River is one of the solutions being considered at the oilfield, says Guilbaud.

Latest news

Healthprintveela editor - 0

Is COVID still a threat? Here is a worldwide update on the coronavirus pandemic

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 18 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The judge rules the DOJ must redact the Trump affidavit in preparation for a possible release

Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

The Calgary Flames signed center Nazem Kadri to a 7-year contract.

Nazem Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche last season, will reportedly sign a seven-year...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

An Alabama Republican group has apologized after posting a picture of the Ku Klux Klan on Facebook

An Alabama Republican group has apologized after using a picture of an elephant that contained imagery related to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

What do you need to apply for a passport? Here is a step by step guide

If you've applied for a passport this year...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Ottawa to offer passport service in 4 more cities

The federal government is planning to open four...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

A high-ranking mount insists that Lucky insists on revealing details about the weapons after the NA shooting.

A senior Nova Scotia RCMP officer at the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Canadian MPs ‘hope’ to visit Taiwan in October

Members of the Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group could...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News