Judge sides with Enbridge against Michigan proposal to halt Line 5 pipeline

A Michigan judge ruled in favor of Enbridge Inc. in its longstanding dispute with the state over the Line 5 cross-border pipeline.

In her ruling Thursday, Judge Janet Neff said the case should go to federal court, hitting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s bid to shut down the pipeline.

This is the second time in nine months that Neff has taken Enbridge’s side on the issue of jurisdiction.

Whitmer has been trying to close Line 5 since November 2020, fearing an oil spill in the Strait of Mackinac, between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, where the pipeline crosses the Great Lakes.

Supporters, including the federal government of Canada, call Line 5 a vital and indispensable source of energy for Ontario, Quebec, and several Midwestern states.

Environmental activists fear that an anchor strike or technical failure could trigger a disaster in one of the area’s most important watersheds.