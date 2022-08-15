Judge: Sen. in Georgia election trial Graham must testify

ATLANTA (AP) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury, a federal judge said Monday. Atlanta is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overcome a 2020 general election loss in the state.

Graham, RS.C. Advocates argued He said his position as a US senator gave him immunity from appearing before the investigative panel and asked the judge to quash his subpoena. But US District Judge Lee Martin May wrote in an order Monday that immunity related to his role as a senator does not protect him in the case, and he must appear before a special grand jury on Aug. 23.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year and a special grand jury with subpoena power was empaneled in May at her request. She filed petitions last month seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump advisers and associates.

Prosecutors suggested they ask Graham about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks after the election.

Graham argued that the provision in the Constitution protected senators from questioning legislative acts. But the judge said there are “substantial areas of potential grand jury inquiry” outside the scope of that provision. The judge also rejected Graham’s argument that the principle of “sovereign immunity” protects a senator from being subpoenaed by a state prosecutor.

Graham also argued that Willis, a Democrat, did not demonstrate the extraordinary circumstances necessary to warrant testimony from a high-ranking official. But the judge disagreed, finding that Willis had shown “extraordinary circumstances and a special need” for Graham’s testimony on issues related to the alleged attempt to influence or disrupt an election in Georgia.

Kevin Bishop, Graham’s spokesman, said the senator had no comment Monday but referred to what Graham said last week when asked about the investigation. “We’ll take it as far as we have to,” Graham said at a news conference in Columbia, SC, when asked about his efforts to fight an appearance to testify.

“I was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and had to vote on confirming the election,” Graham told reporters. “It’s ridiculous. We have to stop weaponizing this law. So I’ll use the courts. We’ll go as far as we can to make sure people like me can do their jobs without fear of the county prosecutor coming after you.

During the calls cited by Willis, Graham “asked Secretary Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining some absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in a petition.

Graham “addressed allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump campaign,” she wrote.

Republican and Democratic state election officials, courts and even Trump’s attorney general found no evidence of voter fraud likely to affect the outcome of the 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard contributed reporting.