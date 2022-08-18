Judge Says Starbucks Should Rehire 7 Memphis Employees Who Supported Union

Enlarge this image switch title Matt Rourke/AP

A federal judge in Tennessee has ordered Starbucks to offer to reinstate seven baristas fired after a union action at a Memphis store.

The employees named Memphis Seven, were fired after the store was interviewed by the media earlier this year about the store’s efforts to set up the store. Starbucks said it violated company policy, but Starbucks Workers United claims it was all in retaliation for the union’s initiative.

Officials from the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency responsible for enforcing US labor laws, also saw it as retaliation and sued the coffee giant.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed on Thursday, saying Starbucks failed to prove that it applied similar company policies elsewhere and in similar situations.

Lipman said in her order that the NLRB “provides evidence consistent with the theory that Starbucks discriminatoryly applied its policies to the Memphis 7 when they were discontinued.”

Starbucks must return these workers to their jobs within five days, Lipman ordered. The Company must also remove disciplinary action against these employees and cease and desist from any other anti-union practices.



Starbucks said in a statement Thursday that it plans to appeal the decision and request a hold on the order pending an appeal.

“We categorically disagree with the decision of the judge in this case. These individuals violated numerous regulations and failed to provide a safe work environment and safety standards,” the company said. “Being interested in a union does not exempt partners from following the rules that are in place to protect partners, our customers and the communities we serve.”

Earlier this summer, Memphis Starbucks workers voted for Workers United union representation, and the NLRB confirmed the election on June 15th.

Starbucks has been fighting attempts to unionize its stores. Earlier this month, the retail giant accused NLRB employees of coordinating with union organizers during an election in Overland Park, Kansas, earlier this year.

Business Starbucks Demands Nationwide Pause in Mail Union Vote Alleging Misconduct

The first Starbucks union was formed in Buffalo, New York a year ago, launching what has since become a nationwide organizing campaign in the largest chain of coffee houses in the country.

NLRB stated in court in June that Starbucks illegally fired seven other employees at Buffalo stores and engaged in illegal anti-union activities to dissuade workers from the organization.

Starbucks Workers United says more than 200 of the company’s US stores are now unionized.