New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal judge in California has ruled that three LIV golfers cannot participate in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin this week.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford filed a temporary restraining order against the PGA Tour last week, arguing that they qualified for and could participate in the playoffs before defecting to LIV Golf. The PGA responded with a motion to block it, and so a court hearing was held on Tuesday.

Because LIV is currently on hiatus from events (they don’t pick up until Labor Day weekend), the golfers argue that they are free agents and independent contractors.

However, the PGA says anyone who joins LIV Golf will be barred from participating in tour-sponsored events, including the upcoming Presidents Cup.

“These players made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in the memo. “But they cannot demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

Robert Walters, the antitrust litigator representing the LIV golfers, argued that the upcoming playoffs are the “Super Bowl of golf” and should give them a chance at “significant revenue opportunities.” The winner of the playoff will receive $18 million.

The PGA Tour will not allow live golfers who qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in the first playoff event.

However, PGA Tour attorney Elliott Peters said allowing Gooch, Jones and Swafford to play would “change the status quo” for LIV golf and the tour in free advertising.

Attorneys for both sides met with Judge Beth Labson Freeman and each spoke for more than an hour before she made her decision.

The top 125 golfers qualify for the first event: the St. Jude Invitational. Gooch is 20th, while Jones and Swafford are 65th and 67th, respectively.

Because of their disqualification, Rickie Fowler is on the sidelines, but is now in the field this weekend.