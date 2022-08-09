Judge Rudy Giulia’s grand jury testimony Aug. 17, if health permits

A Georgia judge on Tuesday granted Rudy Giuliani’s request to delay his testimony before an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 presidential election, setting a tentative date of Aug. 17 if his health permits.

Former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer was scheduled to appear before a special Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday, but Giuliani’s attorneys said his doctors have not cleared him for air travel following a recent heart procedure.

Lawyers opposed the postponement, telling Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that they would pay for his bus or train fare to Atlanta if the former New York mayor was indeed unable to fly.

Giuliani is one of several high-profile Trump aides scheduled to testify this month, marking a potentially crucial stretch for the Atlanta investigation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. He is expected to challenge the subpoena in federal court on Wednesday, while Trump lawyers John Eastman and Jenna Ellis also face dates with the special panel this month.

In Giuliani’s case, Fulton County officials have outlined multiple areas of investigation.

The former New York mayor, suspended from practicing law in New York and Washington, D.C., for his election-fraud charges, made sweeping claims that voting systems altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring hand-count audits that confirmed President Joe Biden. . Victory in the state.

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been dismissed by the Georgia Secretary of State, which found no minor voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the names of deceased voters.

According to court documents seeking Giuliani’s grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting Trump’s attorney’s appearance before the Georgia State Senate on Dec. 3, 2020, in which he offered a video recording of election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, intended to show . A “suitcase” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of sight of election poll observers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video was discredited by the secretary of state’s office, saying “no voter fraud occurred.”

The pressure to testify in the Atlanta inquiry is one of several investigations weighing on the former president. On Monday, the FBI dramatically stepped up its federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified government documents when agents searched the former president’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate.