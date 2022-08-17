Judge rejects plea deal in submarine secrets case, saying sentences were too lenient

toggle signature AP

CHARLESTON, West Virginia. On Tuesday, a Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas in an alleged conspiracy to sell secrets of US nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that called for specific sentencing guidelines. .

Jonathan and Diana Tobbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia to one count of conspiracy to transfer confidential data.

The range of sentences agreed by Jonathan Többe’s lawyers included a potential penalty of around 12 to 17 years in prison. Prosecutors said on Tuesday that such a sentence would be one of the most severe in modern times under the 1954 Atomic Energy Act. Prosecutors also sought three years for Diana Többe.

U.S. District Judge Gina Groh said that while she usually honors plea agreements, in this case she said the sentencing options were “strikingly deficient” given the seriousness of the charges.

Gros said the act, to which the couple pleaded guilty, was done “for selfish and greedy motives, but could have caused great harm” to the Navy and others.

“I don’t see any good reason to accept any of these plea agreements,” Groh said.

Wearing orange prison overalls and sitting at separate tables, the couple individually withdrew their guilty pleas, causing Groh to set a trial date for January 17.

Prosecutors said Jonathan Tebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and repeatedly sold details about the design and performance of the Virginia-class submarines to someone he believed to be a foreign government but who was in fact an FBI agent. under cover.

Diane Tobbe, who taught at a Maryland private school at the time of the couple’s arrest in October last year, was accused of acting as a lookout in several pre-arranged “caches” in which memory cards containing classified information were left.

The memory cards were devices hidden in items such as gum wrappers and peanut butter sandwiches. The couple were arrested after he put the memory card in a hiding place in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

According to Tuesday’s testimony, no information was classified as top secret or secret, falling into the third category considered confidential.

The FBI said the scheme began in April 2020 when Jonathan Toebbe sent a package of Navy documents to a foreign government and wrote that he was interested in selling operating manuals, performance reports and other sensitive information to that country. In the Pittsburgh return-address, he included instructions for his alleged contact on how to establish a covert relationship with him, prosecutors said.

This package was received by the FBI in December 2020 through its legal attaché in an unidentified foreign country. This marked the beginning of a months-long undercover operation in which an agent posing as a representative of a foreign country made contact with Toebbe, eventually paying $100,000 in cryptocurrencies in exchange for the information Toebbe was offering.

Jonathan Tobbe, who had top-secret security clearance through the Department of Defense, agreed in a plea deal to help federal officials find and retrieve all the classified information he had, as well as the cryptocurrency paid to him.

The country to which Jonathan Thebbe was going to sell the information was not named in the court papers and was not revealed in court.

FBI agents who ransacked the couple’s home found a trash bag filled with shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, valid children’s passports and a bag containing a flash drive and latex gloves, according to court testimony last year.

During a hearing in December 2021, lawyers for Diana Toebbe refuted the prosecution’s allegations that referred to 2019 messages exchanged by the couple in which she was about to flee the United States to avoid arrest. Instead, the defense said the reason for the couple’s plans to emigrate was disrespect for then-President Donald Trump.