A federal judge on Friday reinstated a moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands put in place during the Obama administration.

The ban was lifted under former President Donald Trump.

Friday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris requires government officials to conduct a new environmental review before resuming coal sales from federal lands. The judge said the government had not adequately considered climate damage from coal’s greenhouse gas emissions, among other impacts, in previous reviews of the program during the Trump administration.

About half of the nation’s annual coal production is mined by private companies through leases on federal lands, primarily in western states including Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado.

Burning coal for electricity remains a major source of US greenhouse gas emissions, despite many power plant shutdowns over the past decade due to concerns about pollution and changing economic conditions.

According to government figures, the coal program brought about $400 million into federal and state coffers last year through royalties and other payments. The program is responsible for thousands of jobs and has the support of industry representatives, GOP members of Congress and officials from coal-producing states.

President Joe Biden suspended oil and gas lease sales during his first week in office, although such moves were later blocked by a federal judge. And environmental groups pressured him to take similar action against coal.

Last year, the Biden administration began reviewing climate damage from coal mining on federal lands as it increased scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. However, no changes were announced as a result of that review.

“This decision gives the Biden administration an opportunity to make good on its commitment to seriously fight the climate crisis,” Earth Justice Jenny Harbine, who represented environmental groups and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, said of the decision. “No progress has been made to amend the program or do what is necessary to phase out existing leases.”

But Rich Nolan, president of the National Mining Association, said the industry lobbying group would appeal the decision.

“This is a deeply disappointing decision with energy-driven inflation, energy affordability and energy security as key concerns for Americans,” Nolan said. “Denying access to affordable, secure energy during an energy affordability crisis is deeply troubling.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.