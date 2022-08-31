New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arizona Judge Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Republican Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem and former state Rep. A Democratic state lawmaker has been ordered to pay more than $75,000 in legal fees and costs after her lawsuit against Anthony Kern failed. .

In an order issued Monday, Arizona Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Levi Gunderson accused Gosar and others of bringing a defamation suit against state Rep. Charlene Fernandez that was “baseless and not made in good faith.” The lawsuit is based on a letter signed by Fernandez and 41 other lawmakers calling for a federal investigation into whether Republican officials were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

“The court found that plaintiff’s lawsuit against defendant was brought for an improper purpose, primarily because it was filed against a political opponent for harassment,” Gunderson wrote.

The defamation suit was dismissed in April, and in Monday’s order, the judge said there was really no question about the outcome of the case.

“Defendant’s conduct is clearly protected by the right to free speech and the right to petition the government, as guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and relevant provisions of the Arizona Constitution,” Gunderson wrote in the order. Reported by Law & Crime.

The letter signed by Fernandez was dated January 12, just days after protesters stormed the US Capitol building.

The judge also suggested that it was probably a political stunt, in addition to filing the suit for “harassment purposes”. In the order, “significant portions” of Gunderson’s complaint and subsequent amended complaint appeared to be “written for an audience other than the assigned trial court judge.” Gunderson specifically pointed to references from former presidents Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in court filings that argued against awarding attorney fees.

The judge observed that the second amended complaint removed or reworded certain sections but kept the “completely irrelevant” allegations of “open borders.”

Fox News reached out to Finchem and Kern as well as Gosar’s office for comment, but they did not immediately respond. Kern, no longer in the State House, is now running for the Arizona State Senate.

In total, Gosar, Finchem and Kern must now pay $75,616.20, with the court awarding $75,000 in attorney fees and $616.20 in costs. The judge spared the plaintiffs’ lawyers and said, “The court declines to award such fees/expenses against the plaintiffs’ lawyers.”