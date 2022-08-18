New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to redact and release a version of the affidavit used to obtain the FBI’s search warrant to raid former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Reinhart, in a much-anticipated trial in the West Palm Beach Division of Florida, said the Justice Department argued the affidavit should not be sealed, saying the release would harm future actions in the investigation and provide a “roadmap” to Prob.

The Justice Department asked Reinhart to keep the document under seal “to protect the integrity of the ongoing law enforcement investigation.” National Security.”

Reinhart also ordered the unsealing of some documents related to the search warrant Thursday—including the application for the warrant, the motion to seal the affidavit and the cover sheet.

As for the affidavit, Reinhart ordered government lawyers to submit a version of the affidavit with proposed amendments within a week. The Justice Department has been given a deadline of August 25 afternoon to submit the proposed amendments.

Reinhart will review those amendments and decide how best to proceed, whether to accept recommendations from government prosecutors or instead conduct his own redactions.

The judge reminded that if either the government or the media, two parties to the suit, one or both objected to his proposed amendments, his ruling would remain under seal.

State prosecutor Jay Bratt argued that unsealing the affidavit would “provide a roadmap” of the ongoing investigation in its early stages.

Bratt said the country was in a “volatile” state and warned that releasing the names of witnesses or FBI agents would “chill” any other witnesses who may come forward.

“It’s not a precedent we want to set,” Bratt said. The government is very concerned about the safety of the witnesses in this case.

Media organizations, the government and Reinhart, who are arguing that the affidavit should be sealed, agree that this is a unique and unprecedented case.

Charles Tobin, who argued for the Washington Post and other media outlets, said the raid on Mar-a-Lago was one of the most significant law enforcement actions in the nation’s history, and that “the public interest should not have been greater.”

Trump, though not a party to the investigation, demanded this week that the affidavit be unsealed and released in unredacted form.

“In the interest of transparency, I am calling for the immediate release of the completely unredacted affidavit regarding this horrific and shocking breaking-in,” Trump posted earlier this week.

Rinehart, last week unsealed the FBI’s search warrant and receipt of property from the search. Reinhart signed the warrant on August 5, authorizing the FBI to conduct its search.

According to a property receipt reviewed by Fox News Digital prior to its release, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents identified as “Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI Documents,” a Top Secret/Sensitive compartment of information.

If those government classified-level records reveal human intelligence and information, it could jeopardize relations between the United States and other countries, as well as the lives of intelligence operatives abroad. However, the classification also includes national security information related to the day-to-day activities of the President of the United States.

The property receipt shows that FBI agents collected four sets of classified documents, three sets of classified documents, and three sets of classified documents.

The property receipt does not reveal details about any of those records.

The list also includes “leatherbound boxes of documents”, binders of photos, handwritten notes, other documents, other top secret documents, other top secret documents and other records.

The government conducted the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The alleged “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

The former president and his team dispute the classification and say they believe the information and records have been declassified.

The FBI also seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potential executive powers in its raid, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

Sources told Fox News that Trump’s team had asked the Justice Department for its position on whether to support a third-party, independent special master to review those records, due to attorney-client privilege, but sources told Fox News that the DOJ had told Trump’s team to review those records. They oppose that request.

