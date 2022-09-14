New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Iowa teenage sex-trafficking victim who stabbed her rapist was sentenced Tuesday by a judge to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to her abuser’s family.

Piper Lewis, 17, stabbed her abuser, Zachary Brooks, 37, more than 30 times in June 2020. She was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Last year, Lewis pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and malicious wounding, both of which carry up to 10 years in prison. However, Polk County District Judge David Porter on Tuesday deferred that prison sentence, meaning Lewis could face up to 20 years if she violates her probation.

Porter said he ordered Lewis to pay restitution to Brooks’ family because the court was “presented with no other option.” He explained that restitution is mandated by Iowa law.

Louise, 15, had run away from home to escape her abusive adoptive mother when Brooks was stabbed in a Des Moines apartment. According to authorities, she was sleeping in the hall of an apartment building when Christopher Brown, 28, took her inside and began trafficking her for sex.

Among the men was Brooks, who Lewis said raped her several times before killing her. She remembers being forced at knifepoint to go to his apartment for sex. After Brooks raped her for the last time, Lewis grabbed a knife from the bedside table and stabbed him.

Neither police nor prosecutors dispute whether Lewis was trafficked and assaulted, but prosecutors allege Brooks was not in immediate danger because he was asleep when he was stabbed.

Iowa is not among dozens of states that have a safe harbor law that provides some level of criminal immunity for trafficking victims.

Louise will be moved to a halfway house in Des Moines and will wear a GPS tracking device “to prevent her from going back to the lifestyle she left,” Porter said. She will have to complete 200 hours of community service.

“My soul has been burned, but still shines through the flames,” she read in a prepared statement before the sentencing. “Hear me roar, watch me shine, and watch me grow.”

“I’m a survivor,” she added.

Prosecutors took issue with Lewis labeling herself a survivor, claiming she failed to take responsibility for Brooks’ death and left his children without a father.

The judge pressed Lewis to explain the poor choices she made that led to the stabbing and noted his concern that she sometimes did not want to follow the rules of juvenile detention.

“The next five years of your life will be filled with rules you disagree with, I’m sure,” Porter said, “This is the second chance you ask for. You won’t get it. Third.”

Lewis said, “I took a person’s life. My intention that day was not just to go out and take somebody’s life. In my mind, I felt like I wasn’t safe and I felt like I was in danger, which resulted in the actions. But the crime was committed. That doesn’t take away from the fact that there was.”

She said she regrets the stabbing, “but to say there is a victim is absurd.”

Iowa has an affirmative defense statute that provides some relief to victims of a crime if the victim committed the violation “by force with the threat of serious injury to another, if the defendant believed that such injury was imminent.”

However, prosecutors argued that Lewis waived the affirmative defense when she pleaded guilty to manslaughter and malicious wounding.

Louise earned her GED while in juvenile lockup and was unable to communicate with friends and family.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.