New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday afternoon ordered the Justice Department to unprint and make public a redacted version of an affidavit used to support a warrant for an FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The Justice Department provided a redacted version of the affidavit to Reinhart on Thursday afternoon, after he rejected the government’s argument to keep the document under seal, citing “intense public and historical interest” in the FBI’s “unprecedented” raid. The personal residence of the President.

“I have reviewed the government’s memorandum of law and proposed amendments to the search warrant affidavit,” Reinhart wrote Thursday afternoon to unseal his order. “I have been fully advised on the entire record, including the contents of the affidavit.”

Trump files motion seeking independent review of docs seized during FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

After reviewing the Justice Department’s redaction, Reinhart said the government could “show compelling cause” and “good reason to withhold parts of the affidavit,” noting that disclosure would reveal “the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties,” the investigation’s “strategy, direction, Scope, sources and methods and “grand jury information” are protected by federal rules.

Reinhart said that after reviewing the affidavit with the redactions, the Justice Department “concludes that it has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions are narrowly tailored to serve the government’s legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and are the least burdensome alternative to sealing the entire affidavit.”

The Justice Department ordered Reinhart to unseal his proposed redacted affidavit by noon on Friday, August 26.

Doze ‘taint team’ examining Trump Mar-a-Lago documents

Reinhart signed the FBI’s warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago on August 5, authorizing the FBI to conduct its search.

Earlier this month, Reinhart unsealed the FBI’s search warrant and property receipt from the search.

According to a property receipt reviewed by Fox News Digital prior to its release, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents identified as “Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI Documents,” a Top Secret/Sensitive compartment of information.

If records covered by that government classification level were to reveal human intelligence and information, it could jeopardize relations between the United States and other countries, as well as the lives of intelligence operatives abroad. However, the classification also includes national security information related to the day-to-day activities of the President of the United States.

The property receipt also shows that FBI agents collected four sets of classified documents, three sets of classified documents, and three sets of classified documents.

A property receipt does not reveal details about any of those records.

FBI Bulletin Warns of ‘Dirty Bomb’ Threat, Calls for ‘Civil War’ Growing After Mar-a-Lago Attack

The list also includes “leatherbound boxes of documents”, binders of photos, handwritten notes, other documents, other top secret documents, other secret documents, as well as other records.

The government conducted the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The alleged “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

The former president and his team dispute the classification and say they believe the information and records are classified.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The FBI also seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potential executive powers in its raid, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

Trump and his legal team filed a motion requesting the appointment of a special master to review those records, which are covered by the attorney-client privilege.

But Fox News learned a Department of Justice A “taint” or “filter” team has been reviewing documents seized by the FBI since August 8.

Using the Justice Department’s “taint” or “filter” team, while standard procedure, complicates efforts by Trump’s legal team to appoint an independent special master to examine the seized records, since they may have already been inspected by the DOJ. Officers.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson, David Spunt and Bill Mears contributed to this report.