New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding misinformation and censorship of social media content.

The decision by Judge Terry Doughty, appointed by former President Donald Trump, comes as part of a lawsuit filed in May by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry alleging the Biden administration is suppressing constitutionally protected freedoms. Speech on elections, COVID-19 lab leak theory, coronavirus related lockdowns and other issues.

The Justice Department objected to handing over the email correspondence under executive privilege and presidential communications privilege, but Doughty ruled, “This Court believes Plaintiffs are entitled to external communications by Jean-Pierre and Dr. Fauci in their capacity as White House Press Secretary. And third-party social media.” Chief Medical Advisor to the President for Platforms.”

Critics blame White House after PSAKI reveals it is in contact with Facebook to ‘flag misinformation’

Schmidt, who is running for US Senate in Missouri, announced the development of his lawsuit on Twitter.

In their initial filing, he and Landry argued that “senior government officials in the executive branch have openly colluded with social media through years of intimidation and manipulation of social media platforms to censor views and speakers the left does not like.” Platforms in an Orwellian guise to stop so-called ‘information’.”

“As a result of these actions, there has been an unprecedented increase in censorship and suppression of free speech — including mainstream political speech — on social media platforms,” ​​the lawsuit said. “Not just fringe views, but perfectly legitimate, responsible viewpoints and speakers are being illegally and unconstitutionally threatened in the modern public square.”

In response to the ruling, an administration official told Fox News that, as a general matter, “As we’ve said repeatedly from the beginning of the administration in our fight against COVID-19, it’s critical for the American people to have access to factual, accurate, science-based information.”

“For example, we’ve worked hard to remove inaccurate or misleading information about COVID vaccines, which have saved millions of lives, and to encourage Americans to get vaccinated and stay safe,” a Biden administration official said via email. “Democrats and Republicans come together to urge people to get vaccinated while emphasizing the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We believe in and support freedom of speech, and we believe it is important for all media platforms, including social media, to present factual scientific information and counter misinformation and misinformation that harms lives,” the official concluded.